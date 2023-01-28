Read full article on original website
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
selmasun.com
International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief
Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
wbrc.com
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
Nick Saban speculates on future of NIL, details players’ $1.3 million request
There was a common theme among the most prominent speakers at last week’s Alabama Football Coaches Association convention. The Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and other head coaches rotated through an Embassy Suites ballroom in Montgomery and talked about the “change in the landscape” at the collegiate level brought by name, image and likeness.
Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s home blowout over Vanderbilt
Alabama didn’t stumble after a needed wake-up call over the weekend. Back home in Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide avenged its worst loss of the year with its own blowout over Vanderbilt. A 3-pointer by Brandon Miller five minutes into Tuesday night’s contest gave No. 4 Alabama its first...
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
wbrc.com
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
selmasun.com
Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado
The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help. . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
This Perry County Alabama Home is Perfect for Fishing, Hunting
The highest price home on the market in Perry County Alabama is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers. It has 72 acres of property, fenced-in pastures, a running creek, trails, a pond, and nearly 30 acres of timber. Home life is quiet and easy in Centreville, Alabama. The home was...
Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?
The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search
The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum ...
West Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized, State Police Investigating
Local and state police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Greene County that left one man dead and another hospitalized. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in west Alabama, said its State Bureau of Investigation was contacted after a predawn shooting in Boligee Sunday morning.
selmasun.com
Food Bank handles flood of food as it prepares to serve after donations move on to next disaster
The Selma Area Food Bank is grateful for the flood of food that has come to Dallas County since the Jan. 12 tornado, but they know they’ll be here after the donations have moved on to the next disaster. “There has been so much food brought in that we’re...
No. 4 Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/31): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Commodores are coming off a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M in which they scored 15 of the game’s 16 straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go, but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt.
wbrc.com
Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide
GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says two men were shot as a result of an altercation. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and state homicide investigators with ALEA say it happened around 2:37 Sunday morning in Boligee. Both law enforcement agencies say the two...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
