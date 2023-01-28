ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvasfm.org

Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief

A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief

Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl

It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban speculates on future of NIL, details players’ $1.3 million request

There was a common theme among the most prominent speakers at last week’s Alabama Football Coaches Association convention. The Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and other head coaches rotated through an Embassy Suites ballroom in Montgomery and talked about the “change in the landscape” at the collegiate level brought by name, image and likeness.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s home blowout over Vanderbilt

Alabama didn’t stumble after a needed wake-up call over the weekend. Back home in Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide avenged its worst loss of the year with its own blowout over Vanderbilt. A 3-pointer by Brandon Miller five minutes into Tuesday night’s contest gave No. 4 Alabama its first...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado 

The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help.  . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.  
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?

The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/31): How to watch online, TV, time

No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Commodores are coming off a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M in which they scored 15 of the game’s 16 straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go, but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says two men were shot as a result of an altercation. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and state homicide investigators with ALEA say it happened around 2:37 Sunday morning in Boligee. Both law enforcement agencies say the two...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy