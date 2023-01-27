ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am saddened that this notice must be sent out, but I want to address the violence inflicted on Mr. Tyre Nichols by five former members of the Memphis Police Department. The brutal actions captured in the video are difficult to watch and are counter to the oath we took to protect others while we serve our community.
