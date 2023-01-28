ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AL.com

Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year

Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say

University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Basketball coach fired after impersonating 13-year-old in JV game

A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired for impersonating a 13-year-old player in a game. WAVY TV 10 reports Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old assistant coach for the Churchland junior varsity girls team, actually suited up for the Truckers and impersonated a player who was out of town at a club basketball tournament.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
AL.com

Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day

It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

HBCUs recruit white Florida QB caught rapping the N-word

Two HBCUs have offered scholarships to a white four-star quarterback recruit caught on video singing N-word, which later went viral. Last fall, Marcus Stokes, a highly ranked high school quarterback from Florida, post a video of himself rapping along to a song whose lyrics contained the N-word. After the video...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?

The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

NFL playoffs: Chiefs Super Bowl-bound after late break

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped through the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the Chiefs are going to Super Bowl LVII because of a play that Mahomes made with his legs. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

49ers All-Pro linebacker is going to miss DeMeco Ryans

When Fred Warner entered the NFL from BYU as a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, NFL.com rated his football future as “good backup with potential to develop into a starter,” perhaps contributing in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. In two of the past three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Hopefully, people understand’

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team’s fans widely ripped the pick. Why, they wondered, would Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spend a second-round selection on a position where Philadelphia was set for seasons to come. The...
