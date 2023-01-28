Read full article on original website
Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year
Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say
University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBA Ohio DraftKings promo code: Get up to $1,250 in bonus bets on TNT Tuesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings is offering a three-part welcome bonus worth up to $1,250 in bonuses, including $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, for all...
Basketball coach fired after impersonating 13-year-old in JV game
A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired for impersonating a 13-year-old player in a game. WAVY TV 10 reports Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old assistant coach for the Churchland junior varsity girls team, actually suited up for the Truckers and impersonated a player who was out of town at a club basketball tournament.
Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o withdraws from Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, game officials confirmed Monday. To’oTo’o was no longer listed on the official Senior Bowl game roster posted online Monday. Trey Wallace of Outkick.com first reported the news on To’oTo’o.
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
HBCUs recruit white Florida QB caught rapping the N-word
Two HBCUs have offered scholarships to a white four-star quarterback recruit caught on video singing N-word, which later went viral. Last fall, Marcus Stokes, a highly ranked high school quarterback from Florida, post a video of himself rapping along to a song whose lyrics contained the N-word. After the video...
Shaun Dion Hamilton finally gets on the field at the Senior Bowl
Five years after Shaun Dion Hamilton was supposed to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, he was running around the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for Mobile’s annual all-star game – as the defensive-backs coach for the American team. Hamilton came to the Port City with...
Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?
The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
NFL playoffs: Chiefs Super Bowl-bound after late break
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped through the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the Chiefs are going to Super Bowl LVII because of a play that Mahomes made with his legs. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds...
49ers All-Pro linebacker is going to miss DeMeco Ryans
When Fred Warner entered the NFL from BYU as a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, NFL.com rated his football future as “good backup with potential to develop into a starter,” perhaps contributing in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. In two of the past three...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Hopefully, people understand’
When the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team’s fans widely ripped the pick. Why, they wondered, would Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spend a second-round selection on a position where Philadelphia was set for seasons to come. The...
New Fultondale football coach Keon Handley aims for team to be accountable
Fultondale reached across the county for its new head football coach, hiring Pleasant Grove co-offensive coordinator Keon Handley to take the reins for the Wildcats. Handley’s first official day is March 1, he said, but there’s work to be done before then. “Actually, I’m on the way over...
2 Alabama HS seniors named to USA Today national defensive team
Thompson’s Peter Woods and Central-Phenix City’s AJ Harris have both been named to the All-USA Today Defensive Football Team. The 25 members of the team will be honored as nominees for the national defensive player of the year, which will be revealed this summer. Woods, the No. 1...
