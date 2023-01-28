Supermarket chain Aldi officially opened a massive regional headquarters and distribution center in coastal Alabama on Tuesday, promising more stores and more jobs to come. “At Aldi, we really try hard, and we have a very big commitment to everybody we serve to offer the best quality products at amazing prices,” said Aldi Divisional Vice President Heather Moore. “With inflation and rising food costs, we all read the news, we know that, that message is more important today than it has ever been. And that fuels our expansion throughout the U.S. We’re continuing to expand coast to coast. But this facility here is really an especially important part of that puzzle.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO