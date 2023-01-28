Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Sewage fixes, the future amphitheater and Aldi: Down in Alabama
State and local officials hope that some federal funding is about to help clean up some of the sewage-system failures in a Black Belt town. The Birmingham City Council has approved spending the city’s share of the cost for a new amphitheater. The Aldi grocery-store chain took another big...
400,000 Alabama households will see food stamps cut by some $170 starting next month
Almost 400,000 Alabama households will see their food stamp benefits cuts starting in March as pandemic-era programs come to an end. Emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program were put in place two years ago to provide a financial boost during the COVID pandemic. The changes were only temporary, however, and the new government spending bill – technically called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 - ended the program for Alabama and 25 other states where they exist.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Alabama’s medical cannabis industry grows to meet demand
The demand for legal medical cannabis in our state is only growing. According to a recent poll conducted by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association (AMCA) and the Mowry Consulting Group in October 2022, 79 percent of respondents favored medicinal marijuana while 9 percent were against it. This overwhelming support across party lines not only proves consumer need for this product but also the state’s need for a safely regulated business environment. It’s a novel venture for Alabama, and in order to succeed, this emerging industry must have a diligent advocate.
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
Alabama saw nation’s 7th highest gas price increase in the last week
You’re probably tired of hearing this familiar refrain - gas prices are up again, after creeping downward in late 2022. According to AAA Alabama, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Alabama is $3.30, an increase of 12 cents in a week’s time, and 39 cents more than it was a month ago. A year ago, gas was at $3.07 a gallon across Alabama.
Governor Ivey Announces Additional Broadband Funds Coming to Alabama with Approval of State’s Capital Projects Fund Plan
Montgomery, AL – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost today with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Governor Kay Ivey announced.
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
Alabama mass prison release limited to 80 inmates due to lack of victim notification
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
wbrc.com
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Aldi opens Alabama hub that will be keystone for regional expansion
Supermarket chain Aldi officially opened a massive regional headquarters and distribution center in coastal Alabama on Tuesday, promising more stores and more jobs to come. “At Aldi, we really try hard, and we have a very big commitment to everybody we serve to offer the best quality products at amazing prices,” said Aldi Divisional Vice President Heather Moore. “With inflation and rising food costs, we all read the news, we know that, that message is more important today than it has ever been. And that fuels our expansion throughout the U.S. We’re continuing to expand coast to coast. But this facility here is really an especially important part of that puzzle.”
WSFA
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Alabama mayors set priorities: Eliminate ‘Glock switches,’ extend economic incentives
Eliminating devices that can turn the average semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun, and the reauthorization of an economic incentive law are two legislative priorities the mayors of Alabama’s largest cities are likely to back in the coming weeks. Though a final list of the 2023 legislative priorities is...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4