Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 25 Auburn basketball’s rematch with Georgia all about guard play
Auburn got a chance to look itself in the mirror this week. For the first time this season, the Tigers’ film session in preparation for their next game provided a look at an opponent they’ve already played against, as they got a chance to review the tape from their Jan. 4 loss at Georgia before hosting the Bulldogs in a rematch at Neville Arena on Wednesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network). It was a necessary review, and though it couldn’t have been easy to relive that 76-64 loss in Athens, Ga., it provided Auburn a chance to see how far it has come in the last four weeks — and how much work still remains for Bruce Pearl’s team entering the final full month of the regular season.
Check out Senior Bowl weigh-in numbers for Alabama, Auburn, other in-state players
Wingspan: 78-3 (McGill-Toolen graduate) (Central Clay County graduate) Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB (injured)
How far did Alabama drop in basketball polls after blowout loss to Oklahoma?
Alabama’s 24-point loss Saturday at Oklahoma was the program’s most lopsided since a 26-point defeat to Kentucky in the 2016 SEC tournament, and halted what had been a nine-game winning streak. The damage to the Tide’s NCAA tournament résumé, however, was minimal. Alabama fell only...
Hugh Freeze is excited about coaching Auburn’s current quarterbacks
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze visited Tuesday’s practice in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was there to watch defensive linemen Derick Hall and Eku Leota. During his visit, reporters asked several questions about his time on the job since taking over coaching duties. Freeze discussed several topics. One...
Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say
University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
Rookies from Auburn among NBA’s Rising Stars
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been chosen for the Jordan Rising Stars being held in conjunction with the NBA All-Star Game. The Auburn alumni are among 11 rookies selected to participate in the Rising Stars event. The NBA’s annual showcase of young...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Montgomery shooting leaves Auburn man dead; suspect charged with capital murder
A Monday-afternoon shooting in Montgomery left one man dead and another behind bars. Police on Tuesday said Jaleel Foster, 21, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 29-year-old Quayshon Williams of Auburn. The shooting happened at 3:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Williams was...
Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0