Auburn got a chance to look itself in the mirror this week. For the first time this season, the Tigers’ film session in preparation for their next game provided a look at an opponent they’ve already played against, as they got a chance to review the tape from their Jan. 4 loss at Georgia before hosting the Bulldogs in a rematch at Neville Arena on Wednesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network). It was a necessary review, and though it couldn’t have been easy to relive that 76-64 loss in Athens, Ga., it provided Auburn a chance to see how far it has come in the last four weeks — and how much work still remains for Bruce Pearl’s team entering the final full month of the regular season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO