No. 25 Auburn basketball’s rematch with Georgia all about guard play

Auburn got a chance to look itself in the mirror this week. For the first time this season, the Tigers’ film session in preparation for their next game provided a look at an opponent they’ve already played against, as they got a chance to review the tape from their Jan. 4 loss at Georgia before hosting the Bulldogs in a rematch at Neville Arena on Wednesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network). It was a necessary review, and though it couldn’t have been easy to relive that 76-64 loss in Athens, Ga., it provided Auburn a chance to see how far it has come in the last four weeks — and how much work still remains for Bruce Pearl’s team entering the final full month of the regular season.
Hugh Freeze is excited about coaching Auburn’s current quarterbacks

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze visited Tuesday’s practice in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was there to watch defensive linemen Derick Hall and Eku Leota. During his visit, reporters asked several questions about his time on the job since taking over coaching duties. Freeze discussed several topics. One...
Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say

University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
Rookies from Auburn among NBA’s Rising Stars

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been chosen for the Jordan Rising Stars being held in conjunction with the NBA All-Star Game. The Auburn alumni are among 11 rookies selected to participate in the Rising Stars event. The NBA’s annual showcase of young...
Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
