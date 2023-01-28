Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
earth.com
Covid-19 remains a global health emergency
On Monday January 30, 2023 the World Health Organization (WHO) decided that Covid-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). However, due to currently high levels of both natural and vaccine-induced immunity, as well as the relative mildness of the Omicron variants compared to previous ones, the experts agreed that the pandemic is at a “transition point.”
earth.com
Can plants adapt to rapid warming and drought?
At a time when global warming is making many regions of our planet hotter and drier, deserts are relatively new biomes that have grown substantially over the past 30 million years, with vast arid areas like those covering much of North America emerging only during the past five to seven million years. Thus, a better understanding of how several species of plants have invaded these harsh environments and were able to survive could help predict how ecosystems will fare in a drier, hotter future.
earth.com
What is causing honey bee colony collapse in the U.S.?
Honey bees are crucial pollinators of flowers, enabling the plants to form seeds and fruit, and reproduce successfully. In addition, around one-third of food eaten in by Americans comes from crop plants that are pollinated by honey bees. The collapse of bee colonies thus poses a threat to food security and is a phenomenon that concerns beekeepers across the U.S. and worldwide.
earth.com
Many older Americans show signs of food addiction
Whether you call them comfort foods or junk foods, a new poll shows that many older Americans have an unhealthy relationship with them. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, 13 percent of people aged 50 to 80 showed signs of addiction to junk foods and unhealthy beverages. The...
earth.com
Scientists map all of the matter in the universe
When the universe began about 13 billion years ago, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the stars, planets, and galaxies that we know today. Now, a team of scientists led by the University of Chicago has carefully assembled the most comprehensive map to date of how matter spread and is distributed throughout the universe following the Big Bang.
Comments / 0