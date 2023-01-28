ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
ComicBook

Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season

Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Different ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Was Almost Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us is the first big prestige TV show of 2023. HBO‘s adaptation of the beloved video game franchise was a highly sought-after project for many actors, especially young women hoping to take on the role of Ellie, one of the story’s two leads. Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones fame earned the part amid plenty of competition, which included one of her former castmates on GOT.
Variety

James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’

Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
thedigitalfix.com

What is the Darksaber in Star Wars?

What is the Darksaber in Star Wars? You can’t have a war without weapons, and we’re here to look at one of the coolest, most iconic weapons from the whole franchise. While everyone is familiar with the lightsabers wielded by Jedi and Sith across the various Star Wars movies and Star Wars series, far less know about the Darksaber. However, if you’re patiently waiting for The Mandalorian season 3 release date, you’re going to need to get to grips with this mythical Star Wars weapon.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ showrunner hints at the nature of Frank’s disease

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. After you’ve bawled your eyes out over the third episode of The Last of Us, the inquisitive part of your brain might be working overtime to try and piece together what exactly Frank’s illness was. Worry no more, with the showrunner all but confirming what the illness was which tore apart the star-crossed lovers.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again

James Gunn has kept us waiting so long for the first wave of announcements for his rebooted DCU ⁠— which is officially going by the title DCU Chapter One, akin to the MCU’s own Phase One ⁠— that DC fans have let their expectations get the better of them. Everyone now seems convinced that Gunn is going to make all of their biggest dreams for the universe come true. And right at the top of the list is a project for the Justice League hero the movies have most criminally wasted.
comicon.com

The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April

After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
wegotthiscovered.com

Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse

In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…

