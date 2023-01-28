Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
A Different ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Was Almost Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
The Last of Us is the first big prestige TV show of 2023. HBO‘s adaptation of the beloved video game franchise was a highly sought-after project for many actors, especially young women hoping to take on the role of Ellie, one of the story’s two leads. Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones fame earned the part amid plenty of competition, which included one of her former castmates on GOT.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, & Prime Video the Week of Jan. 30, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’
Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
thedigitalfix.com
What is the Darksaber in Star Wars?
What is the Darksaber in Star Wars? You can’t have a war without weapons, and we’re here to look at one of the coolest, most iconic weapons from the whole franchise. While everyone is familiar with the lightsabers wielded by Jedi and Sith across the various Star Wars movies and Star Wars series, far less know about the Darksaber. However, if you’re patiently waiting for The Mandalorian season 3 release date, you’re going to need to get to grips with this mythical Star Wars weapon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner hints at the nature of Frank’s disease
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. After you’ve bawled your eyes out over the third episode of The Last of Us, the inquisitive part of your brain might be working overtime to try and piece together what exactly Frank’s illness was. Worry no more, with the showrunner all but confirming what the illness was which tore apart the star-crossed lovers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ director explains the meaning behind this week’s final shot
Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow. Episode three of The Last of Us, which just aired yesterday, came packed to the absolute brim with surprises for newcomers and veterans alike. Not only did we get the biggest change from the game to date, thanks to the amount...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again
James Gunn has kept us waiting so long for the first wave of announcements for his rebooted DCU — which is officially going by the title DCU Chapter One, akin to the MCU’s own Phase One — that DC fans have let their expectations get the better of them. Everyone now seems convinced that Gunn is going to make all of their biggest dreams for the universe come true. And right at the top of the list is a project for the Justice League hero the movies have most criminally wasted.
comicon.com
The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April
After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse
In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com
An astoundingly awful actioner that parachuted off a cliff at the box office gets extreme on streaming
If you were to name an action movie revolving around extreme sports that released in 2002, then the answer would obviously be Vin Diesel’s blockbuster success story xXx. For those of you who would respond by naming Extreme Ops instead, we have serious questions, and more than a few reservations.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
A remarkably solid slasher sequel that brought a franchise back from the brink terrorizes the streaming charts
There’s barely a horror franchise in memory that hasn’t been blighted by the law of diminishing returns, but after an absence from our screens that edged closer and closer towards a decade, a lot of fans thought the goose of Child’s Play was well and truly cooked, until 2013’s Curse of Chucky brought the killer doll roaring back from the brink.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…
