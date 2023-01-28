Montgomery County Council to Hold Committee Meetings on Monday, January 30; Updates on Rental Housing Affordability and Behavioral Health Crisis Response

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Council to Begin Montgomery County Planning Board Interviews
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Will Jawando and Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize Rachel Carson Elementary School student Aubrey Campbell’s Make-a-Wish trip. The second, presented by Councilmember Jawando and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize National Mentoring Month.
mocoshow.com
Rabbiah Sabbakhan Named New Director of Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services
Per Montgomery County: Rabbiah Sabbakhan has been named the new director of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS). County Executive Marc Elrich appointed Sabbakhan on Jan. 10, and the County Council confirmed the nomination today. “Since becoming County Executive, making improvements in our permitting processes has been a...
WTOP
Prince George’s County Council to tackle rising rents, tobacco stores
The council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is taking up a list of bills on Tuesday, which include efforts at rent control — or rent stabilization as backers of the plan call it. Under the legislation, which easily passed a committee earlier this month, landlords would be prohibited...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Mayor and Council Hear Swim and Fitness Center Renovation Plans
Plans to renovate and upgrade the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s popular but aging outdoor recreation pool were brought to the Mayor and Council in late January. Renovation to the more than 30-year-old pool will include innovations to enhance visitors’ enjoyment and swim experience. The recreation pool has...
Bay Net
Charles County Board Of Education Member Resigns, Vacancy To Fill
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County today announced the resignation of Board Member Cindy Coulby. In sharing her resignation with the Board, Coulby cited personal reasons behind her decision to vacate her seat on the Board representing Charles County District 1. “While I am...
mocoshow.com
Community Invited to Presentation on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan
Urban Land Institute Washington panel of local experts to present its own research, recommendations to Montgomery Planning staff on advancing improvements along a busy stretch of University Boulevard/MD 193. The Montgomery County Planning Department invites the community to an Urban Land Institute (ULI) Washington Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) presentation about...
mocoshow.com
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Will Be Available Free in February from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout February. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Thursday, Feb. 2. 1-3 p.m. Interviewing for Success. Virtual*Learn how to differentiate yourself from other candidates, be Zoom ready, package...
WUSA
Montgomery County Executive Elrich announce $800,00 awarded to nonprofit, organizations to deter hate crimes
Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by local leaders on Monday, Jan. 30. for the announcement of the awarding of $800,000 in grants.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
mocoshow.com
Hundreds Attend Fentanyl Family Forum at Clarksburg High School
Per MCPS: Hundreds packed the cafeteria at Clarksburg High School on Saturday Jan. 28 to learn about the dangers of illegally made fentanyl and resources to help our youth. Panelists including MCPS School System Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Kapunan, members of the Montgomery County Police Department, Department of Health and Human Services and more shared important information for families on the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl, prevention tools, and protective factors for students and resources for treatment when needed.
fox5dc.com
MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations
Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program
Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller today joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. Today’s ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
mocoshow.com
Electrical Hazard Blocks Some Lane on Rt 108 in Ashton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 6:30pm for an electrical hazard on the 100blk of Olney-Sandy Spring Rd (Route 108), between New Hampshire Ave and Sherwood high school in Ashton. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, PE704 responded “for electrical hazard, wires down, some lanes blocked.” As of now there is no word on how the pole was damaged.
fox5dc.com
Superintendent tries new strategy to address violence in Anne Arundel Co. schools
GAMBRILLS, Md. - School leaders in Anne Arundel County are trying a new strategy to make schools safer. On Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell invited community members to step inside public schools and hallways to "be present" for the kids. The idea is to make...
fox5dc.com
Can landlords force DC residents to take down their doorbell cameras for security?
An Anacostia man who rents his home is being asked by his landlord to take his doorbell camera down. But is he legally obligated to remove the device? FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with a tenants' rights attorney who said tenants are generally in a better position on this issue -- plus the mayor has a security camera incentive program encouraging them.
Comments / 0