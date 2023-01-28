Read full article on original website
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play is suspected
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play. Adriana’s father John Davidson tells 7 Action...
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple police agencies search for 3 men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say multiple Michigan agencies across jurisdictions are involved in the search for three men, believed to be associates, who were reported missing after a Detroit performance they were heading to was canceled on January 21. The missing men are reported as Montoya Givens, 31; Armani...
Tv20detroit.com
Mom of local teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
(WXYZ) — It was a stunning case of online danger resulting in real-life violence here in metro Detroit. Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted. “He just...
Tv20detroit.com
Search continues for 3 missing rappers; mom fighting to find her son, fears the worst
(WXYZ) — On January 21, Armani Kelly who goes by the stage name Marley Whoop was scheduled to perform at a night lounge in Detroit. He texted his fiance that night saying the show was canceled and no one has seen or heard from him since. "I don't want...
Tv20detroit.com
Missing 15-year-old found dead at Ann Arbor Pioneer's football stadium
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor has ended tragically as 15-year-old Adriana Davidson's body was found at the football field at Pioneer High School. Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned...
Tv20detroit.com
15-year-old girl missing in Ann Arbor, family and police outline the suspicious details
With tears in their eyes Anthony Lopez, Michael Sugano, and John Davidson all sat together on a family couch to talk about their missing 15-year-old sister and daughter, Adriana Davidson. John Davidson told 7 Action News he last heard from his daughter, who they call "Addy," when she left to...
Tv20detroit.com
Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
Tv20detroit.com
Man charged with attempted murder accused of another crime while out on bond
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who was out on bond for attempted murder at a Detroit gas station allegedly committed another crime over the weekend, according to police. Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station, is now walking free with a GPS tether following another emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
Fundraiser planned for MSP trooper hurt during crash investigation in Detroit
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking the public to help a trooper who was seriously injured while investigating a crash in Detroit in December. MSP says trooper Anna Humes was hurt on Dec. 23, 2022. She was responding to a crash on I-94 near Chene Street.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit apartment fire leaves families displaced
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple Detroit families are without a home Tuesday night after a three-alarm fire at a west side apartment building. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on 8 Mile Road between Berg and Lahser roads. No one was injured, but multiple units are heavily damaged. “What...
Tv20detroit.com
More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
Tv20detroit.com
Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle
(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives
The City of Detroit has opened two 24-hour warming centers starting Wednesday morning through the weekend due to extremely cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below-zero, which prompted the city to open the warming centers. They will be open from Wednesday morning, Feb....
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Frigid week continues
Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 24°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Wind chills only up to 12° in the afternoon. Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94
Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semi-trucks along I-94 in Chelsea. According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St. early Monday morning, and the highway is closed. MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it...
Tv20detroit.com
Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Staying cold into February! But next week could hit 40°.
Tonight: Another cold night with a low of 8° in Detroit. Wind chills could drop to as low as -5° in Detroit and -8° outside the city. Clouds continue to clear. Winds: SW 5 mph. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold with a high of 25°....
Tv20detroit.com
She's gonna need a bigger yard. Michigan teacher's snow sharks win the internet.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just when you thought it was safe to walk near your neighbor’s front yard ... Frosty the Snowman better hold on to his hat, because Jennifer Ramirez in Madison Heights has made jaw(s)-dropping snow sculptures right outside her house — and they're garnering a lot of attention on social media.
