WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.

WYANDOTTE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO