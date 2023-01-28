ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Missing 15-year-old found dead at Ann Arbor Pioneer's football stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor has ended tragically as 15-year-old Adriana Davidson's body was found at the football field at Pioneer High School. Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man charged with attempted murder accused of another crime while out on bond

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who was out on bond for attempted murder at a Detroit gas station allegedly committed another crime over the weekend, according to police. Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station, is now walking free with a GPS tether following another emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit apartment fire leaves families displaced

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple Detroit families are without a home Tuesday night after a three-alarm fire at a west side apartment building. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on 8 Mile Road between Berg and Lahser roads. No one was injured, but multiple units are heavily damaged. “What...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle

(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
DAVISON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City of Detroit opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives

The City of Detroit has opened two 24-hour warming centers starting Wednesday morning through the weekend due to extremely cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below-zero, which prompted the city to open the warming centers. They will be open from Wednesday morning, Feb....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Frigid week continues

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 24°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Wind chills only up to 12° in the afternoon. Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94

Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semi-trucks along I-94 in Chelsea. According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St. early Monday morning, and the highway is closed. MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it...
CHELSEA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy