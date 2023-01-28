The first home game at Wilson Kerzee did go as planned for the Tigers. Waco University was looking to bounce back from their previous game’s loss and they certainly came to play. The Tigers were scored on early in the game, and we let that goal affect our play the rest of the half. Waco University ended up scoring 3 more goals in the half, making the score 4-0. We had a couple of chances, but they just didn’t fall.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO