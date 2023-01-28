Read full article on original website
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Tiger Basketball versus Waco High rescheduled
Thursday (2/2/2023)– Varsity will practice at 8am if normal school has resumed. Due to bad weather the Tigers will be playing Waco High on Thursday (2/2/2023) @ 6pm VARSITY ONLY. Friday (2/3/2023)– The Tigers will then take on Lake Belton on Friday (2/3/2023) all teams will play at regularly...
Tigers Fall to Waco University
The first home game at Wilson Kerzee did go as planned for the Tigers. Waco University was looking to bounce back from their previous game’s loss and they certainly came to play. The Tigers were scored on early in the game, and we let that goal affect our play the rest of the half. Waco University ended up scoring 3 more goals in the half, making the score 4-0. We had a couple of chances, but they just didn’t fall.
Girls Soccer Defeats University
Lady Tiger Soccer played its second district game on Friday when it traveled to Waco to take on University HS at Waco ISD Stadium. The first half was jam-packed with action and the second half was significantly slower in comparison. All of the Belton goals occurred in the first half. The Trojans scored the lone goal in the 2nd half.
Lady Tiger Powerlifters travel to Waco ISD Andrew Billings Invitational
The Lady Tigers departed Belton very early on Saturday to make the trip to Waco for their second powerlifting meet of the season. Waco ISD hosted the Andrew Billings Invitational, which boasted twelve girls’ teams. Belton was only able to take 12 athletes to compete, but still came home with a fourth place finish- tied in points with third place Midway and second place University- who had higher placed finishers to edge out the spots.
Girls Basketball – BMS vs. SBMS results
The BMS Lady Tigers hosted South Belton Middle School at BHS in the Battle for Belton Showcase. 7A had a rocky start, but once they found their footing they were able to run plays successfully and score 22 points against SBMS. BMS 7A won 22-15. 7B conquered the court for...
Girls Basketball Game vs Waco HS Postponed for Tuesday, Jan 31
The Girls Basketball games for Tuesday, January 31 at Waco HS are postponed due to bad weather conditions. We will let you know as soon as a make-up date has been schedule.
