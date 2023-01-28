Read full article on original website
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit last week against franchise
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports. The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule's severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska. In the suit, which was...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable versus Golden State
Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to right groin soreness. Gobert has received questionable tags in each of his last five games due to his groin soreness before being upgraded to available. It seems likely that this will be the case Wednesday, as there have been no reports of his injury worsening. Gobert is averaging 14.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 35.4 minutes across his last five outings. It will still be worth checking back on the rim-protecting big man's status ahead of the 8 PM ET opening tipoff.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Chips in across board in win
Beal finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 30 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs. Making his sixth consecutive appearance following a recent five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Beal came through with his best fantasy performance during that stretch. Thanks largely to having already missed 20 games this season while seeing his minutes per game drop from 36.0 in 2021-22 to 32.8 so far in 2022-23, Beal hasn't lived up to draft-day expectations, but his outlook could be more promising moving forward now that the nagging hamstring issue looks to be behind him. Even though his averages in the counting categories are slightly down across the board from last season, Beal has been able to offset those declines to some degree by converting at a career-best rate from the field (51.2 percent).
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Markelle Fultz 'thankful' for time with 76ers ahead of first game in Philadelphia since 2019 trade
It's been a tumultuous road for former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz since being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2017. After averaging over 23 points per game in college and entering the draft with high praise for his two-way game, Fultz's career unraveled almost immediately due to injuries. A complicated shoulder injury, which received significant attention during his time in Philadelphia, limited Fultz to just 33 games over his two years with the Sixers. Following an unsuccessful start to his career in Phildelphia, the Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, where he's remained since.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 120 points away from record, but will sit Monday vs. Nets
LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record. However, James will sit out the Lakers next game Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn. He's likely to play next Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
No. 20 Clemson rolls into road meeting with Boston College
No. 20 Clemson rolls into road meeting with Boston College. No. 20 Clemson looks to continue its winning ways on the road in Atlantic Coast Conference play, heading to Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Tuesday night to face Boston College. The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) have won three straight since their...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return
Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
Royals' Ryan Goins: Headed back to Kansas City
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday. It's something of a homecoming for Goins, who played for the Royals in 2018. Goins has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization and is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha to start 2023. The veteran infielder will turn 35 in a couple weeks.
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Clears waivers
Widener was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old right-hander thus remains in the Arizona organization after being recently moved off the 40-man roster. Widener made 14 appearances out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2022, logging a 3.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 17.1 innings.
