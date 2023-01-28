Read full article on original website
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable versus Golden State
Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to right groin soreness. Gobert has received questionable tags in each of his last five games due to his groin soreness before being upgraded to available. It seems likely that this will be the case Wednesday, as there have been no reports of his injury worsening. Gobert is averaging 14.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 35.4 minutes across his last five outings. It will still be worth checking back on the rim-protecting big man's status ahead of the 8 PM ET opening tipoff.
