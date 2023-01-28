ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Sunshine returns today with dry weather

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather today. How long does it last? Details below:. Partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with dry weather. TONIGHT:. Overnight, we are partly cloudy and stay dry. TOMORROW:. Broken clouds once...
ELMIRA, NY
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily. First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.
ROCHESTER, NY
Stray lake-effect today, peeks of sun midweek

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated snow showers today. When do we dry out. Details below:. Mostly cloudy today with a lake-effect set-up. Winds out of the northwest are in favor of lake-effect snow showers that will be isolated today and also will help usher in colder air. There will be little change in temperature throughout the day.
ELMIRA, NY
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
ELMIRA, NY
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wind Chill Watch issued for large portion of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon. The areas included in the Watch include Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills down to...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️

It’s going to be a wet and chilly night. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.
HOUSTON, TX
First Alert Forecast: Relatively mild for the last Sunday of January, but it will not last

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.
ROCHESTER, NY
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
WEST MONROE, NY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID

