WETM
Sunshine returns today with dry weather
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather today. How long does it last? Details below:. Partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with dry weather. TONIGHT:. Overnight, we are partly cloudy and stay dry. TOMORROW:. Broken clouds once...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily. First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.
WETM
Stray lake-effect today, peeks of sun midweek
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated snow showers today. When do we dry out. Details below:. Mostly cloudy today with a lake-effect set-up. Winds out of the northwest are in favor of lake-effect snow showers that will be isolated today and also will help usher in colder air. There will be little change in temperature throughout the day.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
Wednesday, February 1 Weather – Cold and calm Wednesday
Happy first day of February! Frigid temperatures will keep the snow and sleet put through this morning. Keep in mind that while main roads are mostly clear, many other roads are still covered by a layer of sleet and snow. Sneaky patches of ice may make it tough as you walk down sidewalks and across […]
cnyhomepage.com
Wind Chill Watch issued for large portion of Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon. The areas included in the Watch include Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills down to...
Click2Houston.com
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️
It’s going to be a wet and chilly night. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Relatively mild for the last Sunday of January, but it will not last
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
localsyr.com
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
WETM
Weather Matters With Matthews: Are we reaching record low snowfall?
As of January 29th, 2023, Elmira has received 5.5 inches of snowfall throughout the month. The lowest January snowfall recorded in Elmira is a trace, an amount greater than zero, but too small to be measured in a rain gauge. This happened back in 1934. The most recent decade with...
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
