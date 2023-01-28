Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!
Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
Paczki Season Has Arrived Across Central Minnesota
My little Polish heart is filled to the brim, just like these seasonal donuts. Pączki are filled doughnuts found in Polish cuisine that usually make an appearance around Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditional paczki share some common elements: sweet filling, dough, grain alcohol, icing or bits of dried orange zest, and lots of powdered sugar. These super-sweet treats are meant to be savored before the 40 days of lent and fasting get underway.
Survivor Season 44 Has 3 Contestants from Minnesota
Survivor. When someone mentions this show I am actually shocked that it's going on season 44. This is crazy. And what's even crazier is the fact that I haven't watched an entire season of Survivor since the original with the "naked man" who actually won the whole thing. This year...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Century Farm Application Deadline March 6, 2023
It was in 1976 that the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation and Minnesota State Fair teamed up to begin the Century Farm Program in Minnesota. The goal was to promote agriculture and to honor historic farms in Minnesota. It has been a very popular program since then. Many Fairs also recognize Century Farms at their County Fair.
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Fun Experiments To Try In Minnesota’s Arctic Cold
Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
10 Homegrown Minnesota Phrases That Baffle Most Americans
"I CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE WORDS COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!" Excuse me? "I'm sorry but I do NOT speak your language!" But it's English. Well, it's English-ish. I may have a small, vaguely-annoying accent. Or a dialect. Or a strange 'twang you just can't place but you immediately want to forget. These things happen.
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Where Does Minnesota Rank On Love In 2023’s Best And Worst States For Singles
It’s almost February, which means the countdown for Valentine’s Day is here, and soon love will be in the air. However, many of us will be single during the love month and either looking for or shying away from other singles. If you are looking for other single...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 2