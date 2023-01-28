Read full article on original website
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Key witness found in search for dog walker
A "key witness" in the search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog has been found, police said. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday. Her phone was...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
'Notes were missing' before Cheltenham woman took own life
A young woman took her own life in a secure psychiatric unit using a method she had previously attempted at another facility, an inquest has heard. Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017. Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis...
BBC
Gloucester man collects 'despised' knives for police to destroy
A young man who was caught carrying a blade six years ago has turned his life around to become an anti-knife campaigner. The 22-year-old wears a stab vest to collect weapons from people and hand them in to police so they can be destroyed. The BBC has been speaking to him about why the issue needs addressing urgently.
BBC
'We have to do ourselves justice' - Cooper ready for Man Utd test
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is backing his players to produce a "positive performance" in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Manchester United on Wednesday. Forest face a monumental task to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg and Cooper is therefore looking to take whatever signs of progress he can from the game at Old Trafford.
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
Tewkesbury starling murmuration captured on camera
People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight. The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway. The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for...
