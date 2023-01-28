Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Bill to limit use of metal restraints in Colorado prisons advances despite “inexplicable” price tag
Colorado legislators advanced a bill Tuesday to limit the use of physical restraints on inmates in acute mental health crises, sidestepping a disputed price tag and avoiding what one lawmaker described as the “soulless exercise” of trading money for policy. Under current law, few guardrails exist to limit...
Polis ‘thrilled’ COVID emergency declarations will end
President Joe Biden announced he will end the COVID national and public Health Emergencies on May 11. This will restructure the COVID response.
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?
If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
KKTV
Food pantries prepare for increased need amid decrease in SNAP benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Food pantries across southern Colorado say they’re preparing to see an increased need in assistance as COVID-19 related SNAP benefits are coming to an end in just a matter of weeks. 11News first told you this change at the beginning of the month. Care and...
pagosadailypost.com
Tomorrow is National Energy Assistance Day
The Colorado Department of Human Services is celebrating February 1 as National Energy Assistance Day. All potentially eligible Coloradans are encouraged to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), a federally funded program that helps save eligible households money by paying a portion of winter home heating bills.
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
marijuanamoment.net
Colorado Governor Names Psychedelic Advisory Board Members, Including Top Researcher And Former Cannabis Journalist
The governor of Colorado has named members of a Natural Medicine Advisory Board that will help inform psychedelics policy after voters approved a ballot initiative to legalize entheogens and establish psilocybin “healing centers” last year. The 15-member board consists of scientists, researchers, academics, people familiar with psychedelic medicine...
KDVR.com
Lawmakers work to find solutions to Colorado’s auto theft problem
DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado congressman wants to ban the TikTok app and lawmakers are working on a solution to the state’s highest rate of auto theft in the country. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, introduced the “No TikTok on the United States Devices Act” on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit TikTok from being downloaded on all devices in the U.S. It would also ban commercial activity with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.
New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control
A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma
Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court decides when Social Security payments may be garnished
Colorado's second-highest court has clarified the circumstances under which Social Security payments, which are exempt from garnishment under federal law, may actually be used to repay a debt. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed that federal law "unambiguously" shields Social Security benefits from garnishment. Instead,...
Some Coloradans may qualify for property tax, rent, heat rebate
The Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate is available to some Colorado residents. The eligibility is based on income including people with disabilities and older adults to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter.That rebate amount can be a little more than $1,000 per year for eligible applicants. Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Revenue:You may qualify for the PTC Rebate if you are a full-year Colorado resident who is 65 years of age or older, a surviving spouse 58 years of age or older, or disabled, regardless of age. The rebate amount is based on the...
Westword
The Gig Is Up: Colorado Lawmakers Introduce Bill Regulating Rideshare Companies
Like pretty much everything else, the price of using rideshare and delivery apps such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash has gone up in recent years, much to the dismay of those who use them. And those who take people and products from point A to point B want everyone to...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
ValueWalk
Colorado Cash Back Checks: What to Do If You Didn’t Get It Yet
Gov. Jared Polis approved a cash back program in May 2022 to send eligible taxpayers up to $1.500. All eligible taxpayers should have already received the Colorado cash back checks. Those who haven’t yet received the check need to contact the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division. Didn’t Get...
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado taxpayers tomorrow
Payments to select Colorado residents worth up to $1,500 will have all been issued by the end of Tuesday. This payment, scheduled to be paid out by Jan. 31, will be for state residents who filed for an extension on their 2021 taxes. Any residents of the Centennial State who filed their taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program, and eligible couples will get $1,500.
buenavistacolorado.org
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
