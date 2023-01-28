ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senate Special Election Held Today

COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — A special election for the 27th Senate district is being held to replace Republican Senator John Gordner. Gordner, was elected to the Senate in 2003. He was re-elected in 2020 to another four-year , but chose to retire in 2022 after thirty years as a Pennsylvania legislator.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee

How can you tell when it’s nearly Election Day? The tone of the fundraising gets way more insistent. And when control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line? Much, much more insistent. With less than a week to go before western Pennsylvania voters head to the polls in a trio of special elections for the […] The post Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com

Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school boards, members

(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to allow school board members to be paid while requiring more training. State Representative Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) issued three memos to House members on Monday saying he plans to introduce legislation that could affect how school boards operate. Webster says he will introduce...
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters. 
