'Toni Stone' debuts at the Goodman Theatre Saturday

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

'Toni Stone' at Goodman Theatre debuts tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even with snowfall this weekend, baseball will take center stage at the Goodman Theatre starting tonight.

It's the Chicago debut of "Toni Stone" - the story of the first woman to play regularly in a men's professional baseball league.

The production focuses on the racist and sexist challenges she had to face on and off the field. The performance takes place on a baseball stadium set.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. and runs through Feb. 26.

Seats are still available for tonight's performance.

CBS Chicago

