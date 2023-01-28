ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

22nd Polar Plunge happening today at Oak Street Beach 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.

This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.

Hundreds to partake in 22nd Polar Plunge for good cause 02:26

Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.

Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.

If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com .

22nd Polar Plunge kicks off at noon at Oak Street Beach 04:05

