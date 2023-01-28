Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warming centers are available throughout the city amid dangerously cold conditions. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24/7. Englewood Community Service Center1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620312-747-0200Garfield Community Service Center10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612312-746-5400Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653312-747-2300North Area Community Service Center845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640312-744-2580South Chicago Community Service Center8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617312-747-0500Trina Davila Community Service Center4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639312-744-2014 With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.
