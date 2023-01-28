ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

101st Airborne Division set to return to Fort Campbell

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soldiers with the famed 101st Airborne Division are scheduled to return from a six-month deployment following the completion of their mission across Europe. The 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade shipped out on July 6, 2022, and it marked the first deployment out of Fort Campbell to...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wkdzradio.com

Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties

For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Four Injured In Trigg County Crash

A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital

A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday. According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
radionwtn.com

Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash

Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Weather closures, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Applications open for Hopkinsville City Diplomat program

Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight Jr. is accepting applications for the City of Hopkinsville’s fifth City Diplomat Program. According to a news release, adult residents of Christian County and business owners interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply. Becoming a City Diplomat gives citizens the opportunity to learn how to make municipal government work for them, gain knowledge of local government, and have the opportunity to support their community through service, promotion and volunteerism.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Fort Campbell Murder Trial Paused by Judge

The trial of a Fort Campbell soldier accused of murdering his pregnant wife on post has been continued by a military judge. Sergeant First Class Joseph Santiago is charged with the September 2021 murder of his pregnant spouse, Meghan Santiago, and the injury of an unborn child. Major Russell Gordon...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy