Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight Jr. is accepting applications for the City of Hopkinsville’s fifth City Diplomat Program. According to a news release, adult residents of Christian County and business owners interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply. Becoming a City Diplomat gives citizens the opportunity to learn how to make municipal government work for them, gain knowledge of local government, and have the opportunity to support their community through service, promotion and volunteerism.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO