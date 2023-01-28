ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Makes Dubai Desert Classic Cut On Competitive Return

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7GqI_0kUWqKUl00

Back in November 2021, Andrew Beef Johnston suffered a thumb injury that would sideline him for over a year. Now, on his competitive return to action at the Dubai Desert Classic , the Englishman fired a four-under-par second round to make the cut comfortably.

Originally, Beef was set to return at the Portugal Masters but, as he was still recovering from his injury, his return was pushed back to the tournament in Dubai. Following a first round of level-par, Beef carded six birdies and two bogeys to sit in a tie for 43rd and six back of leaders Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen.

See more

After his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic, which finishes on Monday because of heavy rain , Beef tweeted: "Wow first one back and in for the weekend. I’ve had such a nice welcome back from @DPWorldTour all players, caddies, staff, everyone. It feels like I never was away. Thank you everyone."

A winner of the Open de Espana back in 2016, Beef has been out with a thumb injury since November 2021, with the Englishman stating on the Stirkers and Radar Podcast back in August that: "I've seen two specialists. No one seems to know exactly what it is, which is probably the worst thing about it. I'm basically trying to find a diagnosis to get back on the course."

Having dropped down to around 500th in the World Rankings, he added: "It's frustrating because I was really looking forward to this season, so to find out I'm probably not going to play this year has been pretty insane. It did put me in quite a dark place for a bit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYLUp_0kUWqKUl00

Beef in action during the Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being out with injury for 15 months, Beef has clearly been putting work in, as he released an image on his social media in which he showcased his weight loss journey and also hosted a new web show called 'BBQ Better with Beef,' as well as his own podcast alongside comedian and golfer, John Robins.

Although the main story of the Dubai Desert Classic has been the tense exchange between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy , which resulted in Reed reportedly tossing a tee in McIlroy's direction, it is great to see Beef back in action and competing over the weekend. Certainly he is one of the game's characters and let's hope the injury has fully disappeared as the DP World Tour season gets underway.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

McIlroy defends Reed: "It's almost a hobby to kick him when he's down!"

Rory McIlroy has leapt to the defence of Patrick Reed after "tree-gate" set social media ablaze. There was a dramatic twist in the latest rules fiasco after one of Reed's playing partners cast doubt on how the American LIV Golf player marks his Titleist ProV1. England's Matt Wallace is said...
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
Golf.com

This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni

Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
OnlyHomers

Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy