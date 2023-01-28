'Dances With Wolves' actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case. NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested former actor Nathan Chasing Horse at his home after uncovering what they describe as two decades of sexual assault and human trafficking allegations. Chasing Horse is known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.” Police say he built a reputation for himself among tribes across the United States and Canada as a so-called medicine man and used his position to abuse young Native American girls. Chasing Horse is accused of sexually assaulting girls as young as 13 and taking wives as young as 15. Police say the assaults occurred in multiple states, including Nevada, and in Canada. No lawyer was immediately listed for him Tuesday in court records.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO