Aurellia Ramos has been selected as a Maple Mountain High School student athlete "Prep of the Week" as a member of the girls wrestling team. Aurellia has been outstanding this year with a current record of 18-1 in her dual and tournament matches. She is currently nationally ranked and one of the favorites to win a state 5A wrestling title. Recently, Aurellia won the prestigious Utah State All Star Dual Competition competing against the best in the entire state. Aurellia also won the Rockwell Rumble, one of the biggest tournaments in the west. Aurellia currently maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the classroom. Congratulations to this outstanding young lady on how she represents her team as a team captain and also our school.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO