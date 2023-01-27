Read full article on original website
Spanish Fork Junior Students Participate in District Honor Band
This weekend several of our band students participated in the Nebo District Honor Band. Students were nominated based on factors such as exemplary behavior, hard work, and superior musical achievement. It was incredibly competitive to be selected as a nominee. The Nebo District Honor Band is made up of junior...
Springville Rotary Club gives to Meadow Brook
Third graders received dictionaries from the Springville Rotary Club. Students were so excited to look through their very own dictionary and find new words to use. One third grader said “I have never seen so many words in my life!” We can’t wait to use these dictionaries to learn new words in third grade!
Nebo School District Honors Lance & Melanie Wilson at State Farm Insurance
Nebo School District honored Lance and Melanie Wilson with State Farm Insurance with the 2022 Business Educator Partner of the Year Award at the recent Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber banquet in January 2023. Nebo School District and Nebo Education Foundation truly appreciates Business partners like Lance and Melanie Wilson. They give...
1/30/23 SJHS Newsletter — 30/01/23 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Parent-teacher conferences will be held this Thursday after school. We encourage you to come and visit with your children’s teachers; we’d love to partner with you to help your child be as successful as possible in school. Upcoming events:. Monday, January 30:...
Prep of the Week - Aurellia Ramos
Aurellia Ramos has been selected as a Maple Mountain High School student athlete "Prep of the Week" as a member of the girls wrestling team. Aurellia has been outstanding this year with a current record of 18-1 in her dual and tournament matches. She is currently nationally ranked and one of the favorites to win a state 5A wrestling title. Recently, Aurellia won the prestigious Utah State All Star Dual Competition competing against the best in the entire state. Aurellia also won the Rockwell Rumble, one of the biggest tournaments in the west. Aurellia currently maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the classroom. Congratulations to this outstanding young lady on how she represents her team as a team captain and also our school.
