Soccer-Union stage 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg for German Cup last eight spot
BERLIN (Reuters) – Union Berlin came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday and reach the quarter-finals. Union, who earlier on Tuesday spectacularly failed to sign Spain international Isco with talks collapsing in Berlin even after the player had passed his medical, fell behind after five minutes.
Two foreign skiers missing after avalanche in Nagano, Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Rescuers in Japan were searching for two foreign men on Monday after they were caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in central Japan’s Nagano Prefecture a day earlier, local police said. Three other foreign skiers hit by the snow slide, which occurred at around...
Rugby-Ireland must relish top ranking in world rugby says Beirne
(Reuters) – Ireland must learn to embrace the expectation and scrutiny that comes with being the top ranked rugby team in the world, experienced forward Tadhg Beirne said on Tuesday. Ireland will start this year’s Six Nations Championship leading the World Rugby rankings but have a difficult opener away...
