Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Seton basketball team will have a game with Ross High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
UC Football Adds Another Offensive Line Piece From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats have replenished the offensive front.
linknky.com
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
cincinnatistate.edu
Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor
Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Board of Ed meets Tuesday
Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education will conduct a regular and work session meeting on Tuesday, January 31 at 6 PM in the Board of Education Offices at 757 South Lebanon Road. Action Items. Proposal to Proceed to Levy an Additional Tax for Current Operating Expenses –...
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Yahoo Sports
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video
OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Adam Sandler to perform live in Cincinnati, Columbus
According to Ticketmaster, Sandler will be delivering "his unique brand of comedy and song" recommended only for mature 16+ audiences.
Fox 19
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
WTOL-TV
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
Emma Treadway, 18, was set to walk for graduation at Orchard Center High School in June. There is a GoFundMe to help her family with funeral and living expenses.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC student found dead in UPA
A University of Cincinnati (UC) student died Tuesday in University Park Apartments (UPA) – a university-managed housing property – according to a statement from Juan Guardia, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Today we experienced the death of one of our Bearcats in University...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
