Loveland, OH

Highschool Basketball Pro

Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Seton basketball team will have a game with Ross High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
WDTN

Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatistate.edu

Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor

Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland Board of Ed meets Tuesday

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education will conduct a regular and work session meeting on Tuesday, January 31 at 6 PM in the Board of Education Offices at 757 South Lebanon Road. Action Items. Proposal to Proceed to Levy an Additional Tax for Current Operating Expenses –...
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC student found dead in UPA

A University of Cincinnati (UC) student died Tuesday in University Park Apartments (UPA) – a university-managed housing property – according to a statement from Juan Guardia, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Today we experienced the death of one of our Bearcats in University...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE

