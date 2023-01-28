What does it take to be one of the Best Young Teachers in America? Golf knowledge? People skills? Influence on social media? Long hours on the range? Sure, those things help, but there’s no one formula. The only exact commonalities of the instructors on this list are that they’re all under 40, and they all have a real knack for making golfers better. In 2008, when our biennial list debuted, we identified 20 teachers in their 20s and 30s who were worthy of recognition. Our latest group of winners stands at 160, and their teaching locations stretch from Hawaii to New Hampshire. Some coach at exclusive places such as Baltusrol and L.A. Country Club. Others spend their days teaching indoors on simulators. Here we will reveal their names and give you a taste of their abilities as some of them share quality practice tips. These are Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers.

