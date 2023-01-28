Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
The most talented young instructors in the game: Golf Digest's new Best Young Teachers list
What does it take to be one of the Best Young Teachers in America? Golf knowledge? People skills? Influence on social media? Long hours on the range? Sure, those things help, but there’s no one formula. The only exact commonalities of the instructors on this list are that they’re all under 40, and they all have a real knack for making golfers better. In 2008, when our biennial list debuted, we identified 20 teachers in their 20s and 30s who were worthy of recognition. Our latest group of winners stands at 160, and their teaching locations stretch from Hawaii to New Hampshire. Some coach at exclusive places such as Baltusrol and L.A. Country Club. Others spend their days teaching indoors on simulators. Here we will reveal their names and give you a taste of their abilities as some of them share quality practice tips. These are Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers.
Golf Digest
'It's time,' Larry Mize says of making the upcoming Masters his last
On a trip last fall to Augusta National Golf Club, Larry Mize played the member tees for just the second time since he stunned Greg Norman in a playoff to win the 1987 Masters Tournament. It was a revelation, of sorts. “It’s such a great golf course, and from the...
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts
The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
Golf Digest
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
