Preparations For 2023 Carroll SuperDraft Begin As Player Registration Opens Today
Registration opens today (Wednesday) for players interested in participating in the third annual Carroll SuperDraft softball tournament to raise money for patients receiving care at the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center. According to Katie Decker, one of the event’s organizers and a radiation dosimetrist at the cancer center, a group of friends brought the SuperDraft to Carroll in 2021, and the response from the community has been overwhelming.
Preschool Registration Opens Tuesday For Carroll And Kuemper Families
Parents and guardians interested in signing up their children for the joint Carroll Community and Kuemper Catholic preschool program for the 2023-24 school year are invited to an in-person registration tomorrow (Tuesday). Staff will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lunchroom at Fairview Elementary School to help families complete registration. To be eligible for preschool, students must turn four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2023. Parents are asked to bring copies of their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and most recent physical to complete the registration process. Families with questions can contact the school directly at 712-792-8030 for more information.
John “Cal” Riedesel of Sac City formerly of Glidden
John Calvin “Cal” Riedesel, age 71, of Sac City, formerly of Glidden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian...
Conditions Look Perfect For Upcoming Arctic Open In Lake View This Weekend
Golfers will be hitting the icy links this weekend in Lake View as the Black Hawk Men’s Club hosts their 34th annual Arctic Open. The classic wintertime event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 on Black Hawk Lake. Men’s Club Secretary Kyle Peters says ice conditions are about as good as they can ask for 2023’s outing.
Thomas Charles Rogers of Carroll
Thomas Charles Rogers, age 87, of Carroll, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Carroll City Cemetery.
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Trial For Lytton Man Behind Nov. ’22 Manhunt Set For March 21
The trial for a Lytton man responsible for an extensive manhunt by Carroll area law enforcement last November is scheduled to begin next month. Forty-seven-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with one class C felony, first-degree theft, and three class D felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident in Carroll involving the Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and multiple other agencies. Authorities say Scalco assaulted a woman at her residence earlier in the day and stole her vehicle. He fled from an attempted traffic stop in town at a high rate of speed and eluded law enforcement for several hours by hiding in a creek northeast of Carroll. Scalco had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in November but withdrew from the deal last week. Scalco’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 6, and the jury trial will tentatively commence on March 21. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and nearly $40,000 in fines. As of Wednesday, Scalco remains in custody at the Carroll County jail.
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
UPDATED: Atlantic Fire Department at the Scene of House Fire
(Atlantic) Fire Fighters continue to battle a house fire at 901 Birch Street. Firemen were called to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the home and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue...
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
Main Street Seeks Feedback On Proposal For Downtown Farmers Market
Main Street Coon Rapids is seeking input from locals as they consider the feasibility of introducing a downtown farmers market in the community. The brief questionnaire includes topics such as how far the respondent lives from Coon Rapids, how frequently they plan to attend, what products they would purchase, and more. Surveys must be completed and returned to Main Street Coon Rapids by Friday, Feb. 10. A link to the online forms is included below.
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Rescue crews called to a rollover accident north of Griswold
(Griswold) Rescue crews were called to a single vehicle rollover accident on Richland Road, just east of 550th at around 4:30 p.m. It was reported two subjects were trapped in the vehicle. No other information is available at this time.
Carroll City Council Schedules Maximum Property Tax Levy Public Hearing For Feb. 13
The Carroll City Council has scheduled the public hearing on their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 proposed maximum property tax levy for Monday, Feb. 13. Since 2019, Iowa law has required cities to notify the public of changes to municipal levies. The levy rate published for the public hearing is $10.48968 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, Finance Director Laura Schaefer says that figure does not reflect all of the city’s levies.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Carroll County Supervisors Cut Comp Board’s FY24 Recommendation By 57% For Elected Officials
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors voted this morning (Monday) to cut the county compensation board’s recommendation for elected official salary increases by 57 percent of what was initially proposed. At their December meeting, the compensation board approved a proposal for a 17 percent increase for the Sheriff, 12 percent for the Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney, 10 percent for the Auditor, and nine percent for the Supervisors. Chairwoman Stephanie Hausman explained what options were available to the board.
Sac County Sheriff's Office Reports Two Arrests in Connection to Drug Investigation
Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.
