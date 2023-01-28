The Royals have re-signed Zack Greinke, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports. Last year, Greinke returned to the Royals on a one-year deal and continued to pitch well with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts with one of the lowest walk rates in baseball over 137 innings. The Royals were reported to have been open to bringing him back all off-season, but an escalating free agent market in December stalled negotiations. At issue was how much money the Royals were willing to guarantee Greinke at his age.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO