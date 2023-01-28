ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals Rumblings - News for February 1, 2023

It’s often illuminating to see national perspectives on the Royals, and the Zack Greinke signing (if it ever becomes official) brought this one from Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors:. Even in his age-39 season, Greinke will be a valuable, stabilizing presence in a Kansas City rotation which only...
Royals to re-sign Zack Greinke, according to a report

The Royals have re-signed Zack Greinke, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports. Last year, Greinke returned to the Royals on a one-year deal and continued to pitch well with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts with one of the lowest walk rates in baseball over 137 innings. The Royals were reported to have been open to bringing him back all off-season, but an escalating free agent market in December stalled negotiations. At issue was how much money the Royals were willing to guarantee Greinke at his age.
Royals sign infielder Ryan Goins to a minor league deal

The Royals have signed veteran infielder Ryan Goins to a minor league deal according to the transaction log at MLB.com. Goins played for the Royals in 2018, hitting .226/.252/.313 in 41 games. Goins is an eight-year MLB veteran, playing for the Blue Jays and White Sox in addition to the...
Kansas City is equipped to move on from Hunter Dozier

Following the 2020 season, the Kansas City Royals made the uncommon decision to extend a player after some success with the club. However, extending infielder Hunter Dozier quickly backfired, and the Royals are literally still paying for that decision. After Dozier’s 2019 season, keeping him in Kansas City was the...
