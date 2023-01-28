The trial for a Lytton man responsible for an extensive manhunt by Carroll area law enforcement last November is scheduled to begin next month. Forty-seven-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with one class C felony, first-degree theft, and three class D felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident in Carroll involving the Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and multiple other agencies. Authorities say Scalco assaulted a woman at her residence earlier in the day and stole her vehicle. He fled from an attempted traffic stop in town at a high rate of speed and eluded law enforcement for several hours by hiding in a creek northeast of Carroll. Scalco had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in November but withdrew from the deal last week. Scalco’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 6, and the jury trial will tentatively commence on March 21. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and nearly $40,000 in fines. As of Wednesday, Scalco remains in custody at the Carroll County jail.

LYTTON, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO