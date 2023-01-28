Read full article on original website
Main Street Seeks Feedback On Proposal For Downtown Farmers Market
Main Street Coon Rapids is seeking input from locals as they consider the feasibility of introducing a downtown farmers market in the community. The brief questionnaire includes topics such as how far the respondent lives from Coon Rapids, how frequently they plan to attend, what products they would purchase, and more. Surveys must be completed and returned to Main Street Coon Rapids by Friday, Feb. 10. A link to the online forms is included below.
Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Hosts Educational Seminars For Producers In February
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) invites local producers to join them next week for an educational program on market outlooks and best practice implementation. On Feb. 7 in Guthrie Center at the Community Building on the county fairgrounds, Dr. Lee Schulz, an Iowa State University (ISU) economist, will provide attendees with a Cattle Market Outlook, and Randie Culbertson, an ISU cow-calf specialist, will discuss the latest in production techniques. The program begins at 5 p.m. and includes a meal, educational sessions, a trade show, and an industry update from the Iowa Cattleman’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council. There is no cost to attend for ICA members, and there is a $20 registration fee for non-members. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Iowa Cattleman’s Association by calling 515-296-2266. Two other programs are scheduled in February. One in Cascade on Feb. 8 and another in Royal on Feb. 23.
Carroll City Council Schedules Maximum Property Tax Levy Public Hearing For Feb. 13
The Carroll City Council has scheduled the public hearing on their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 proposed maximum property tax levy for Monday, Feb. 13. Since 2019, Iowa law has required cities to notify the public of changes to municipal levies. The levy rate published for the public hearing is $10.48968 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, Finance Director Laura Schaefer says that figure does not reflect all of the city’s levies.
Preparations For 2023 Carroll SuperDraft Begin As Player Registration Opens Today
Registration opens today (Wednesday) for players interested in participating in the third annual Carroll SuperDraft softball tournament to raise money for patients receiving care at the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center. According to Katie Decker, one of the event’s organizers and a radiation dosimetrist at the cancer center, a group of friends brought the SuperDraft to Carroll in 2021, and the response from the community has been overwhelming.
John “Cal” Riedesel of Sac City formerly of Glidden
John Calvin “Cal” Riedesel, age 71, of Sac City, formerly of Glidden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian...
Conditions Look Perfect For Upcoming Arctic Open In Lake View This Weekend
Golfers will be hitting the icy links this weekend in Lake View as the Black Hawk Men’s Club hosts their 34th annual Arctic Open. The classic wintertime event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 on Black Hawk Lake. Men’s Club Secretary Kyle Peters says ice conditions are about as good as they can ask for 2023’s outing.
Thomas Charles Rogers of Carroll
Thomas Charles Rogers, age 87, of Carroll, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Carroll City Cemetery.
Trial For Lytton Man Behind Nov. ’22 Manhunt Set For March 21
The trial for a Lytton man responsible for an extensive manhunt by Carroll area law enforcement last November is scheduled to begin next month. Forty-seven-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with one class C felony, first-degree theft, and three class D felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident in Carroll involving the Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and multiple other agencies. Authorities say Scalco assaulted a woman at her residence earlier in the day and stole her vehicle. He fled from an attempted traffic stop in town at a high rate of speed and eluded law enforcement for several hours by hiding in a creek northeast of Carroll. Scalco had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in November but withdrew from the deal last week. Scalco’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 6, and the jury trial will tentatively commence on March 21. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and nearly $40,000 in fines. As of Wednesday, Scalco remains in custody at the Carroll County jail.
