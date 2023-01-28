Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Jewish Community Center displays Santa Fe photographer’s work
A special exhibit has come to a community center in Albuquerque.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Places to visit in Santa Fe, NM. The beautiful city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an excellent destination for art lovers and travelers. The city is located in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is known for its Pueblo-style architecture. It is also a great place to see creative art displays and enjoy a variety of museums. Here are a few things to do in Santa Fe.
ladailypost.com
2023 New Mexico Black Business Summit Feb. 7-8
New Mexico Economic Development Departments JEDI Office News:. The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber, CABQ Office of Black Community Engagement, Minority Business Development Agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s JEDI Office, New Mexico Small Business Administration, and more are coming together to host a black business summit in honor of black history month for business owners and entrepreneurs across the state at the Albuquerque Convention Center and online on Feb 7-8.
ladailypost.com
Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ladailypost.com
Historic Preservation Advisory Board To Meet Feb. 1
The Los Alamos County Historic Preservation Advisory Board is set to meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Room 110 at the Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School’s Ann Stewart Earns National Distinction As Certified Master Athletic Administrator
LAHS Athletic Director Ann Stewart recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Courtesy/LAPS. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Los Alamos High School Athletic Director Ann Stewart has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction,...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School Prom Committee Seeks Community’s Help Alleviating Expenses
The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) prom committee would love the community’s help in alleviating some of the prom expenses in order to keep the ticket prices down for students. To help them, please use this Amazon wish list: 2023 Enchanted Forest Prom Wish List. If you order something,...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Jewish Center News: Go Climb A Tree!
Linnea climbs a tree. Courtesy//Rabbi Jack Shlachter. Most of us recently celebrated a new year, the Gregorian new year, which falls on Jan. 1. But many other new years are familiar. The Jewish calendar provides adherents with numerous new years. Perhaps most familiar is Rosh HaShanah, the annual celebration of...
ladailypost.com
Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education
Gwen Perea Warmiment, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee discusses the various educational opportunities in New Mexico. Photo by Kateri Morris. Jenny Parks, president and CEO of the LANL Foundation and Steve Laurent, executive director Los Alamos Community Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets
SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
"As you look around, you see that we are very challenged by space."
travellemming.com
31 Best Things to Do in Taos (in 2023)
With an abundance of fun & unique things to do in Taos, it’s impossible not to visit this town of adobe buildings when in New Mexico. Taos’ architecture has a major Indigenous and Spanish influence which contributes to the artistic spirit of the town. As the location of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
ladailypost.com
2023-2024 Course Selection At LAMS & LAHS Begins Feb. 6
Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
ladailypost.com
Activists, Political Scientists Say Protest Still A Powerful Tool
Members of Communications Workers of America labor union and other posters gather outside the Roundhouse on Jan. 17 to show support for teleworking and workers’ rights. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Captain Anthony Tapia and Darlene Pashlakai take a selfie together in the Rotunda of the Roundhouse following a Mothers...
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
ladailypost.com
LANL: MSGP Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the LANL Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. MSGP Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan for: TA-03-0038 Metal Fabrication Shopsn (Link) You may...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School Senior Alex Livescu Awarded Honorable Mention In Nationwide Scholarship Competition
Los Alamos High School (LAHS) student Alex Livescu was awarded Honorable Mention and a $1,000 Scholarship in the Next Gen Personal Finance Payback Challenge Scholarship Competition. He was one of 40 students across the country to be selected for the prize. In November, students enrolled in Financial Literacy at LAHS...
ladailypost.com
LARSO Honored With Proclamation For 25 Years Of Service
Ukulele group performs during lunchtime. Photo by Gabe Vigil. County Council honors LARSO with a proclamation Tuesday night for 25 years of service. Photo by Gabe Vigil. The festivities have begun as the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) accepted a proclamation Tuesday night from the Los Alamos County Council. The non-profit is celebrating 25 years of service to the senior centers and commUNITY.
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 1 Tourism Implementation Task Force Meeting
The Los Alamos County Tourism Implementation Task Force scheduled for noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, has been canceled.
Comments / 0