ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Places to visit in Santa Fe, NM. The beautiful city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an excellent destination for art lovers and travelers. The city is located in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is known for its Pueblo-style architecture. It is also a great place to see creative art displays and enjoy a variety of museums. Here are a few things to do in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

2023 New Mexico Black Business Summit Feb. 7-8

New Mexico Economic Development Departments JEDI Office News:. The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber, CABQ Office of Black Community Engagement, Minority Business Development Agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s JEDI Office, New Mexico Small Business Administration, and more are coming together to host a black business summit in honor of black history month for business owners and entrepreneurs across the state at the Albuquerque Convention Center and online on Feb 7-8.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6

ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos High School’s Ann Stewart Earns National Distinction As Certified Master Athletic Administrator

LAHS Athletic Director Ann Stewart recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Courtesy/LAPS. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Los Alamos High School Athletic Director Ann Stewart has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Jewish Center News: Go Climb A Tree!

Linnea climbs a tree. Courtesy//Rabbi Jack Shlachter. Most of us recently celebrated a new year, the Gregorian new year, which falls on Jan. 1. But many other new years are familiar. The Jewish calendar provides adherents with numerous new years. Perhaps most familiar is Rosh HaShanah, the annual celebration of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education

Gwen Perea Warmiment, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee discusses the various educational opportunities in New Mexico. Photo by Kateri Morris. Jenny Parks, president and CEO of the LANL Foundation and Steve Laurent, executive director Los Alamos Community Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets

SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
SANTA FE, NM
travellemming.com

31 Best Things to Do in Taos (in 2023)

With an abundance of fun & unique things to do in Taos, it’s impossible not to visit this town of adobe buildings when in New Mexico. Taos’ architecture has a major Indigenous and Spanish influence which contributes to the artistic spirit of the town. As the location of...
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

2023-2024 Course Selection At LAMS & LAHS Begins Feb. 6

Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Activists, Political Scientists Say Protest Still A Powerful Tool

Members of Communications Workers of America labor union and other posters gather outside the Roundhouse on Jan. 17 to show support for teleworking and workers’ rights. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Captain Anthony Tapia and Darlene Pashlakai take a selfie together in the Rotunda of the Roundhouse following a Mothers...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

LARSO Honored With Proclamation For 25 Years Of Service

Ukulele group performs during lunchtime. Photo by Gabe Vigil. County Council honors LARSO with a proclamation Tuesday night for 25 years of service. Photo by Gabe Vigil. The festivities have begun as the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) accepted a proclamation Tuesday night from the Los Alamos County Council. The non-profit is celebrating 25 years of service to the senior centers and commUNITY.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy