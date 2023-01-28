Read full article on original website
Why Solana’s [SOL] recent gains might be undercut by this metric’s findings
‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.
Win exciting rewards with LUXON’s Hidden Quests!
LUXON is a Web3 platform crafted by critical thinkers with expertise in business, management, and development, that verifies users’ transaction history on-chain. Furthermore, it gives customized NFT item sets to active platform users. The platform seeks to give value by assigning responsibilities to its users. Simultaneously, the platform collaborates...
Avalanche: Can this P-Chain update save AVAX from the bears?
AVAX launched a new explorer for its P-chain, adding new features and capabilities. AVAX’s price action and on-chain metrics were bearish. Avalanche [AVAX] made a major announcement that increased the offerings and capabilities of the blockchain. For Avalanche’s P-Chain, Ava Labs has introduced a new explorer that offers deeper visibility into all P-Chain activity, from staking to granular transaction details.
Interest in ENS domain names remains low; the reason is quite surprising
Interest in ENS domain names remains at a minimum. The rally in ENS’ price since the year began has put many of its holders in profit. According to data from Dune Analytics, the interest in .eth domain registrations has remained low, with only 53,359 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) registrations recorded thus far in the current year.
Is Lido’s dominance in the liquid staking market at risk? Recent data suggests…
Lido’s market share declines as Coinbase enters the liquid staking market. Competitors offer better APR rates and declining network growth affects the Lido token. According to Delphi Digital’s recent data, Lido’s market share declined significantly over the last year. This can be attributed to the entry of Coinbase into the liquid staking derivatives market in June 2022. Prior to this, Lido held a market share of 85%, but this has now dropped to 73%.
Polygon network keeps booming, but can zkEVM save MATIC from loss
Polygon zkEVM registered growth during the last seven days. New partnerships for Polygon, but price action remained negative. Polygon [MATIC] published Polygon zkEVM’s latest statistics on 31 January. As per the data, zkEVM’s growth over the last week looked promising for the Polygon network. Is your portfolio green?...
Arbitrum DeFi protocol shows promise, but is it bankable in the long run
MUX protocol saw promising growth in trading volume and fees. The protocol’s native token MCB shot up by 6% at press time. MUX Protocol, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, made players in the DeFi arena sit up and take notice. Built on layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum, MUX has seen considerable growth in key performance indicators (KPIs) over the past few weeks, as highlighted by a crypto analyst on 31 January.
Can Cardano provide the support Cosmos needs to sustain its growth?
Cardano is planning to connect with the Cosmos ecosystem. ATOM’s on-chain metrics were supportive of a continued surge. Cosmos [ATOM] managed to register gains on its weekly charts by increasing its price by more than 2%. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, it was trading at $13.71...
Flag Media announces the launch of its new blockchain
Flag Media is set to launch a new blockchain that aims to revolutionize the way we use and interact with digital assets. The Flag blockchain will offer a variety of features that will make it a powerful tool for anyone looking to use digital assets in a safe and secure way.
Lido’s Aave success in jeopardy: What challenges lie ahead?
Lido ranking on top in Aave, but challenges lie ahead. Declining APR, user base, whale interest, and network growth raised concerns for Lido. Lido’s [LDO] Wrapped State ETH [wstETH] was at the top of charts at press time, as per the Ethereum [ETH] market on Aave [AAVE]. Lido‘s wstETH is a type of ERC-20 token that represents a stake in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract, allowing users to take part in the Ethereum 2.0 network and earn rewards for staking their tokens.
Cardano [ADA] impacted in this manner following DJED’s launch
Cardano’s overcollateralized stablecoin DJED launched on the mainnet on 31 January. Increased DJED minting led to a jump in on-chain activity for ADA. Following several months of development, Cardano’s [ADA] native over-collateralized stablecoin Djed [DJED] launched on the network’s mainnet on 31 January. How much are 1,10,100...
