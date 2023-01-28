Speaking to Los Alamos High School students in Lori Thompson’s Sports Lit classes Jan. 25-26, Steve and Kathy Boerigter of Los Alamos recounted their 5,051-mile tandem bike ride across America where they discovered generosity and grace along the way. The couple began their journey Aug. 2 from the Olympic Peninsula, ending Nov. 13, 2022 in Key West. The Boerigters pledged $1 a mile up to 5,000 miles and challenged the community to join them in supporting the Los Alamos Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New Mexico, which work ‘in tandem’ to support local area nonprofits. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.

