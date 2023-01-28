Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
LAHS Varsity Hockey Team Senior Recognition Night 6:15 P.M. Friday
Scenes from LAHS Varsity Hockey Team in competitions at the County Ice Rink. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The community is encouraged to come out and support the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Varsity Hockey Team for Senior Recognition Night at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink.
ladailypost.com
Romero, McDonald Come Up Big As LA Blasts Taos
Tara McDonald tips the ball to GG Romero who passes it to Abigail Martinez who drives to the basket and scores. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. GG Romero is the high point player for the game with 25 points. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post.
KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
ladailypost.com
Boerigters Share Experiences Of Generosity & Grace Found Along 5,051-Mile Bike Ride With LAHS Sports Lit Class
Speaking to Los Alamos High School students in Lori Thompson’s Sports Lit classes Jan. 25-26, Steve and Kathy Boerigter of Los Alamos recounted their 5,051-mile tandem bike ride across America where they discovered generosity and grace along the way. The couple began their journey Aug. 2 from the Olympic Peninsula, ending Nov. 13, 2022 in Key West. The Boerigters pledged $1 a mile up to 5,000 miles and challenged the community to join them in supporting the Los Alamos Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New Mexico, which work ‘in tandem’ to support local area nonprofits. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Pajarito Mountain Ski Area This Afternoon
Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam.
ladailypost.com
LAHS Wrestlers Take 2nd At Pojoaque Girls Invitational
Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Topper Girls Wrestling team takes 2nd place Saturday at the Pojoaque Girls Invitational. Back row from left, Head Coach Emily Tew, Molly Castille, Natalie Crawford, Wendy Sheppard, Xylin Patterson, Olivia Van De Water, Claire Bullock, Coach Ben Stone. Front row from left, Gala Nelson, Emmeline Weaver and Jade Blackhart. Photo by KayLinda Crawford/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Topper Boys Basketball Comes Up Short Against Sundevils
Rick Valdez controls the tip off to start the game against the Española Sundevils Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasiun. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Niko Garcia had a big night scoring 17 points making him high point man for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Mesa Top Games And Toys
On the job in Los Alamos is Acer Smith at Mesa Top Games Toys recently at 1247 Central Ave. The local game store hosts game nights throughout the week. To check out the schedule of activities, visit https://www.mesatopgames.com. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
travellemming.com
31 Best Things to Do in Taos (in 2023)
With an abundance of fun & unique things to do in Taos, it’s impossible not to visit this town of adobe buildings when in New Mexico. Taos’ architecture has a major Indigenous and Spanish influence which contributes to the artistic spirit of the town. As the location of...
ladailypost.com
NMSP: Missing Endangered Advisory For Isaac Saiz, 2, & Isaiah Saiz, 1, Of Santa Fe
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Isaac Edward Saiz, 2, and Isaiah Santos Saiz, 1. It is unknown what clothing the children are wearing. Isaac and Edward are believed to be with their mother, Vanessa Sena and her boyfriend...
ladailypost.com
2023-2024 Course Selection At LAMS & LAHS Begins Feb. 6
Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
ladailypost.com
Village Arts Is For The Birds!
‘For the Birds’ exhibit is perched on the gallery walls at Village Arts through the end of March, featuring the work of two dozen artists and more than 40 pieces inspired by our fine feathered friends. Courtesy/VA . ‘For the Birds’ is on display through the end of March at...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School’s Ann Stewart Earns National Distinction As Certified Master Athletic Administrator
LAHS Athletic Director Ann Stewart recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Courtesy/LAPS. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Los Alamos High School Athletic Director Ann Stewart has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction,...
ladailypost.com
Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ladailypost.com
North Mesa Gymnasium Discussed At Jan. 26 Work Session
Interior rendering of the proposed North Mesa mixed-use gymnasium near LAMS. Screenshot/ladailypost.com. Exterior rendering of the proposed North Mesa mixed-use gymnasium near LAMS. Screenshot/ladailypost.com. From left, Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy, Board President Antonio Jaurigue, Vice President Ellen Specter, Secretary Christine Bernstein and members Melanie Colgan and Sondra Wyman at a...
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
ladailypost.com
LARSO Honored With Proclamation For 25 Years Of Service
Ukulele group performs during lunchtime. Photo by Gabe Vigil. County Council honors LARSO with a proclamation Tuesday night for 25 years of service. Photo by Gabe Vigil. The festivities have begun as the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) accepted a proclamation Tuesday night from the Los Alamos County Council. The non-profit is celebrating 25 years of service to the senior centers and commUNITY.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets
SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
ladailypost.com
Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education
Gwen Perea Warmiment, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee discusses the various educational opportunities in New Mexico. Photo by Kateri Morris. Jenny Parks, president and CEO of the LANL Foundation and Steve Laurent, executive director Los Alamos Community Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Take Field Trip To Get Firsthand Taste Of School Meals
Members of the powerful Senate Finance Committee took a field trip Friday to get a taste of what New Mexico students are eating at school — part of a fact-finding mission as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham champions a proposal to provide pupils free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income.
Comments / 0