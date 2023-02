ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start to Saturday, we’ll start to see rebounding temperatures.

We will see more clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday night into Sunday will be milder with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will be even warmer still, and we will see temperatures climb back into the 80s.