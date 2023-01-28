Read full article on original website
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class First Look Review: Subtly Tweaked And Electrified
Mercedes-Benz discontinued the A-Class sedan in the USA recently, leaving the CLA-Class as the German automaker's entry-level sedan offering in the States. The A and CLA were always an odd couple and in a marketplace overrun by crossovers, it made little sense that Mercedes was fielding not one, but two subcompact sedans, especially since the A-Class with its smaller trunk was actually less practical than the swoopy CLA. So now, balance has been restored to the universe and while the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and rivals such as the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are fighting for a slice of an ever-shrinking pie, the 2024 CLA's mid-life update should keep it in contention. In a move that will delight US AMG fans, the new lineup sees the introduction of the blistering 416-horsepower CLA 45 S, finally giving local buyers the same flagship that's been available in Europe for years. We review the AMG models separately, but customers interested in the standard CLA will appreciate the new mild-hybrid system, an upgraded infotainment interface, and some mild styling alterations.
Top Speed
Aston Martin Teases New DBS 770 Ultimate Edition
Few cars today stir the market up when a high-performance variant is produced, perhaps because they come along so often now compared to the past. But when Aston Martin ups the ante on one of its cars, the automotive world takes notice. Aston Martin is well known for being the ultimate GT car, and its high performance models are equally extravagant and mind-bendingly fast. With the final model in the DBS lineup coming quickly, they have set the stage to make history again with the upcoming 770 Ultimate.
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Radical SR10 XXR Revealed With Le Mans-Inspired Aerodynamics
Radical Motorsport has lifted the lid on its latest creation: the Radical SR10 XXR. The XXR treatment is the most hardcore variant of any model Radical produces, with the most recent example being the SR3 XXR in December last year. This time around, the XXR suffix has been applied to Radical's quickest-selling model, with enhancements focusing on aerodynamic prowess and lightweighting.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
Bizzarrini Giotto Kickstarts Italian Automaker Rebirth With V12 Engine And Giugiaro Design
Little-known Italian marque Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new supercar, called the Giotto. Named after the company's founder, the limited-run beauty boasts Giugiaro styling and the promise of great performance. Powertrain details will be revealed later, but Bizzarrini says the vehicle is expected to have a naturally aspirated, mid-engined V12....
Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG E63 Rumored To Adopt Hybrid Inline-6 Engine
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 will abandon the V8 engine in favor of a more modern plug-in hybrid inline-six, says a new report. According to Autocar, the newcomer - set to be revealed in 2024 - will gain motivation from a modified version of the brand's M256 engine. This is a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six engine that currently does duty in the existing AMG '53' series, the S500, and even the Chinese-market Aston Martin DBX.
Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible And Coupe Reveal More Production Elements
Our spy photographers have donned their mittens and braved the icy cold of northern Europe to bring you the latest sightings of the facelifted Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet, providing a clearer look at the production bumpers and lighting elements; earlier test cars wore unsightly bumpers with temporary lighting elements.
The First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Just Sold At Barrett-Jackson For $565,000
The very first seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction event in Scottsdale, Arizona for an impressive $565,000. The car hasn't been built yet, which is typical for charity auctions such as this. The lucky winner will be able to spec their new Mustang GT to their liking.
Porsche NFT Collection Garners Little Interest After Underwhelming Launch
Porsche, a brand known for excelling at nearly every challenge it tackles, is staring down the barrel of failure as its latest NFT launch struggles to gain traction, reports Fortune Crypto (FC). In December, the automaker announced it would mint 7,500 NFTs based on a white Porsche 911 Carrera. The...
Lamborghini Countach In Blu Hal Is The Only Modified LPI 800-4 In The World
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was revealed in 2021 as a special edition of which only 112 examples would be made, but that hasn't stopped one wealthy buyer from putting his own spin on the car by lowering it. As such a rare and special creation, it's no surprise that...
David Beckham's Ex Ferrari 360 Is Up For Sale
David Beckham, a well-known soccer player, and Guy Ritchie's favorite cameo actor, used to own a black Ferrari 360, and it's up for grabs again. Becks is no stranger to sweet rides; the star athlete has invested in his own car company and is well known for his love of exotic sports vehicles, especially the Italian variety. In 2017, we covered the sale of his Ferrari 360 Spider, and now it's back on the market again.
Electric Audi RS6 e-tron Launching Next Year
Audi will launch a high-performance version of its upcoming A6 e-tron, set to be appropriately called the RS6 e-tron in 2024. The confirmation comes from Top Gear who spoke with Audi design boss Marc Lichte. Lichte said the RS6 e-tron will retain the same body style as the A6 e-tron but will boast a wider track, bigger wheels, and, obviously, more power.
Ford's Clever Magnetic EV Charger Eliminates Fussy Cables
Ford has filed a new patent application for a convenient magnetic EV charger that allows you to hook your vehicle up to a charger without budging from the driver's seat. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Green Car Reports was the first to report on this feature.
The Electric Audi A8 Will Look Like A Smaller grandsphere Concept
Audi design boss Marc Lichte has revealed that the grandsphere concept revealed in the third quarter of 2021 is a "very concrete teaser" of what to expect from the upcoming Audi A8 EV, which will likely be called the A8 e-tron. Speaking with Autocar, Lichte said: "It's not far away from what will become production. It's not 1:1, but very close."
Ford Drops Mustang Mach-E Pricing In Response To Tesla
Ford is dropping prices across the board for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and significantly increasing production of the all-electric crossover only a couple of weeks after Tesla announced its own price cuts. The EV pricing wars have officially begun. Those prices are dropping based on configuration and trim level, specifically...
