Your dog is a cherished member of your family, which is why you pay such close attention to their needs—just like you would for any loved one. And while bath time, regular walks, and check-ups at the vet are key elements of their care, there are a few other tasks that should be on your radar, including routine ear cleanings. This often overlooked grooming step is essential and will help you avoid everything from infections to general discomfort. To help you figure out when and how to clean your dog's ears, we tapped veterinarians to break down the entire process.

1 DAY AGO