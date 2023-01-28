Read full article on original website
Related
5 Ways to Expand Your Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Business
The new book, Start Your Own Pet Business, details easy ways to add new revenue streams to your biz.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
pethelpful.com
Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
Woman Warns Others Not to Use Peel and Stick Wallpaper For a Good Reason
Wow! It looks tough to remove!
Pit bull fact and fiction: When it comes to this type of dog ... it’s complicated
What are pit bulls? Where did pit bulls come from? Are they inherently aggressive, and therefore inherently dangerous? Some myths, facts and statistics.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
petpress.net
10 Different Types of Chihuahua Dog Breeds: An Overview
Chihuahuas are one of the most popular breeds of dogs and for good reason. They’re small, loyal, intelligent, and oh-so-adorable! But did you know that several types of chihuahua dog breeds exist?. That’s right; in addition to the standard Chihuahua with its long coat, round head, and bright eyes,...
petpress.net
A Guide for Cat Parents: How Often Should You Feed Your Cat?
Are you a proud pet parent who’s wondering “how often should I feed my cat? “You’re not alone!. Cats are notoriously picky eaters and it can be tricky to establish the right feeding routine for your furry friend. The good news is that there are some...
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin
Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.
petpress.net
Top 8 Social Cat Breeds Perfect for Every Family Home
Many people assume that all cats are alike, but the truth is that there are dozens of different breeds of cats– each with its own unique look and personality. Social cat breeds, in particular, stand out for their friendly temperaments and outgoing personalities. These inquisitive and affectionate felines make...
Pet Owner Forced to Put Child Lock on Microwave as Cat Keeps Napping Inside
Bentley has crawled inside the microwave ever since his owners left a slice of pizza in there, and the videos have enchanted tens of millions online.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Your Dog's Ears the Right Way, According to Veterinarians
Your dog is a cherished member of your family, which is why you pay such close attention to their needs—just like you would for any loved one. And while bath time, regular walks, and check-ups at the vet are key elements of their care, there are a few other tasks that should be on your radar, including routine ear cleanings. This often overlooked grooming step is essential and will help you avoid everything from infections to general discomfort. To help you figure out when and how to clean your dog's ears, we tapped veterinarians to break down the entire process.
petpress.net
5 Tips to Help Your Cat Stop Being Nocturnal
If you’ve ever lived with a nocturnal cat, then you know it can be difficult to get your beauty sleep. How to get a cat to stop being nocturnal?. How on earth do you convince your feline friend that it’s time to snooze during the day and have some fun at night?
pupvine.com
Do German Shepherds Get Along With Other Dogs Or Not?
The German Shepherd Dog is one of the most adored dogs out there. If you are a kind of dog owner that likes to have multiple pets in your household, I am sure you would like to know do German Shepherds get along with other dogs. Well, this is quite...
buffalohealthyliving.com
7 Great Odor-Eliminators for Pet Owners
Baking Soda. Baking soda is a universal odor eliminator. Simply mis white vinegar and baking soda together for a great spray cleaning solution that can be applied to stains and urine spots. Citrus & Hydrogen Peroxide. Combining 2 cups of water, 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide, and ¼ cup of...
babyboomers.com
Why Dogs Make the Best Pets
Throughout history, we’ve always had a special connection with our four-legged friends. They’ve had plenty of time to solidify their reputation as man’s best friend, but do they really deserve it? We’re here to say, of course they do! It seems that many agree, seeing as dogs are one of the most popular animals to own with an estimated 13 million living in the UK.
Comments / 0