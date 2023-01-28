ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

Mia Libby hits 1,000-point mark as Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball bests Gettysburg in MPC Colonial contest

The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 69-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Mia Libby scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Libby eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the sixth Greencastle-Antrim player in school history to reach the milestone. Rylee Henson (21 points) and Haley Noblit (14 points) also paced G-A, who improved to 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the division.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
