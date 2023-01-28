ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Marquette vs. Villanova: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday

Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy