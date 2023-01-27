Read full article on original website
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
