fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
2 charged in connection with Spring Hill road rage shooting
A citizen's tip helped Spring Hill police put two alleged road rage shooters behind bars.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
I-24 EB reopens overnight in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
WTVC
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
radio7media.com
Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting
TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
fox17.com
Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes tie up traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two crashes had traffic tied up on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Monday night. At 8:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Department were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-24 westbound near mile marker 9, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WKRN
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
WKRN
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman
A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Clarksville power providers monitor icy conditions. Power providers continue to monitor conditions as temperatures...
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
abc12.com
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
Smoke device goes off on Robertson County school bus
It was a chaotic bus ride in Robertson County after a smoke device went off.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in North Nashville
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in North Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
WKRN
Man charged after woman found dead in closet
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
