TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO