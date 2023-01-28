ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

radio7media.com

Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting

TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes tie up traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two crashes had traffic tied up on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Monday night. At 8:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Department were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-24 westbound near mile marker 9, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Clarksville power providers monitor icy conditions. Power providers continue to monitor conditions as temperatures...
NASHVILLE, TN
abc12.com

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
NASHVILLE, TN

