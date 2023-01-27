Read full article on original website
WTVC
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
WSMV
Neighbor of woman shot walking in Green Hills describes finding her on porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor for help after Metro Police say she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. WSMV4 crews spoke to the neighbors still in shock. On Tuesday morning the blood, socks and shoes of...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; Photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.
2 charged in connection with Spring Hill road rage shooting
A citizen's tip helped Spring Hill police put two alleged road rage shooters behind bars.
radio7media.com
Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting
TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Stay back 100 feet? Here’s the truth about dump truck liability on Tennessee roads.
There’s no stress like that of driving behind a dump truck — especially if the grimy vehicle boasts signs like “Keep back 100 feet” and “Not responsible for any damage.”. So you grip the steering wheel extra tight and try to keep back. You might...
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. SWAT Sgt. Jonathan McGee and Deputy Kyle Grisham exposed themselves to great risk when they arrested the suspect wanted for murdering Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savannah Puckett.
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
I-24 EB closed in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
tourcounsel.com
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee
The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
