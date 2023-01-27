ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting

TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBKO

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN

