KTVZ

German police arrest woman for allegedly murdering doppelgänger to fake her own death

German police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murdering a doppelgänger she sought out online in order to fake her own death. The 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is being held at a prison in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Algerian woman, Ingolstadt police spokesperson Andreas Aichele told CNN on Tuesday. A 23-year-old Kosovan man is also in custody in connection with the murder.

