Hartford, CT

I’m really starting to think that this world is really screwed up..You take this violent defender who stabbed a police officer in the neck, And doesn’t show any remorse,But that want to move her to a lighter facility..,Yes I get it,There’s bad cops out there and there’s good cops out there…But these defendants should pay for what they did..The maximum punishment

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor

VIDEO: Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 2 students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School

Police: 2 students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Getting ready for Arctic blast

VIDEO: Getting ready for Arctic blast
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford

Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury

VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT

