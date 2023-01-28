ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Peristyle Podcast - Coach Harvey Hyde previews National Signing day for the Trojans

This week on the Peristyle Podcasts hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde preview what could happen on Wednesday for the Trojans, the traditional National Letter of Intent Day for the 2023 recruiting class. With the early signing period in December and the NCAA Transfer Portal now closed to new entrants until May, there aren't expected to be many busy fax machines going in the John McKay Center Wednesday morning, but there are a couple of high profile uncommitted prospects that head coach Lincoln Riley has on his radar so it has the potential to be a great day for USC football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights

In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thegazebogazette.com

Late Winner Sends Long Beach to South State

High school soccer teams across the Mississippi Coast continued their quest to lift the “golden ball” and claim their place as state champions. The quarterfinal match-up between the defending 5A State Champion Long Beach Bearcats (13-2-3) and the visiting South Jones Braves (14-2-2) would prove to be a back and forth battle from beginning to end.
LONG BEACH, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath

LOS ANGELES - Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting. The organization immediately leapt into action to try...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
PASADENA, CA
WSB Radio

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

