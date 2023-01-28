Read full article on original website
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day
Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant's top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a prediction ...
247Sports
USC makes pair of preferred walk-on offers to Calabasas running back King Miller, lineman Kaylon Miller
USC football issued a pair of preferred walk-on offers out of Calabasas High School to three-star 2023 running back King Miller and three-star 2023 defensive lineman Kaylon Miller on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 200-pound Miller is the No. 143 ranking running back in the 247Sports rankings. He put on a...
247Sports
Peristyle Podcast - Coach Harvey Hyde previews National Signing day for the Trojans
This week on the Peristyle Podcasts hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde preview what could happen on Wednesday for the Trojans, the traditional National Letter of Intent Day for the 2023 recruiting class. With the early signing period in December and the NCAA Transfer Portal now closed to new entrants until May, there aren't expected to be many busy fax machines going in the John McKay Center Wednesday morning, but there are a couple of high profile uncommitted prospects that head coach Lincoln Riley has on his radar so it has the potential to be a great day for USC football.
247Sports
WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights
In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
thegazebogazette.com
Late Winner Sends Long Beach to South State
High school soccer teams across the Mississippi Coast continued their quest to lift the “golden ball” and claim their place as state champions. The quarterfinal match-up between the defending 5A State Champion Long Beach Bearcats (13-2-3) and the visiting South Jones Braves (14-2-2) would prove to be a back and forth battle from beginning to end.
theregistrysocal.com
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
foxla.com
In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath
LOS ANGELES - Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting. The organization immediately leapt into action to try...
coloradoboulevard.net
Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
lastandardnewspaper.com
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
NBC San Diego
Luxury Developers in Los Angeles Bet Someone Will Pay Record Prices for These Condos
Two Los Angeles developers hope to find buyers who will pay between $50 million and a $100 million for a condo. No single LA condo unit has ever sold for more than $22.5 million. A behemoth duplex in Beverly Hills comes with a price tag of $75 million. Two penthouses...
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
247Sports
