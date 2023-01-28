Read full article on original website
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Tavares has 2 assists in 1,000th NHL game, Maple Leafs defeat Capitals
TORONTO -- John Tavares had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Tavares was honored before the game in a ceremony at center ice that included his parents, wife, and two sons. "It was something...
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
Photos from January 22 to 29 | GALLERY
Take a look at action photos from the team's overtime wins plus behind-the-scenes shots of the past seven days. Download the New Devils + Prudential Center Mobile App. Download the new app today and follow the Devils all season long!. by Staff / NewJerseyDevils.com. September 24, 2022. NJ Devils +...
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
Brady Tkachuk scored a goal, and Tim Stutzle notched 2 goals and 2 assists to propel the Senators to a 5-4 road win against the Canadians. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored on a wrist shot that deflected off the skate of a sliding David Savard.
LA Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: PNC Arena (RaleIgh, NC) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) The Kings' penalty killing units have found consistent success in the New Year, allowing only four power-play goals in 35 shorthanded situations for a penalty killing percentage (PK%) of 88.6%, tied for the second-highest in the league since Jan. 1. The team has not given up a power play goal in their last 12 shorthanded situations in the span of four games, all of which on the road, dating back to Jan. 22 in Chicago. Overall, the team's road PK% has a succession rate of 93.8% since the new year placing second in the league.
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3
It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
Morrissey starts the comeback as Jets rally to beat Blues
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey might have had the quote of the night, but there weren't any microphones around. He just shouted it to anyone that could hear him over the goal horn and the massive ovation at Canada Life Centre. "Let's go!" Well, there might have been another word in...
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL On Tap: Jets try to get back on track against Blues
Don't sleep on Winnipeg despite slump; St. Louis needs win, reset, run. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Canada only. Jets getting off course in...
OTT@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Senators. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman. 28 - Christian Dvorak 56 - Jesse...
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
