The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will place single game tickets on sale for the 2023 season on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available for purchase online at somersetpatriots.com, by calling (908) 252-0700 or in person at the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

