Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.
Jinger Duggar Relates to Britney Spears Following Duggar Family’s ‘Cult-Like’ Upbringing
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
‘Shallow’ Bride Slammed for Postponing Wedding Until Groom Gets Braces Off so He Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ Photos
A bride-to-be shared that she wants to postpone her wedding until her groom gets his braces off so he doesn't "ruin" their photos. Now, she's getting dragged on the internet for being "shallow." On Reddit, the bride shared that her fiancé, who refused to get braces as a teen because...
Internet Warns Woman Who Doesn’t ‘Date People With Children’ to Dump Boyfriend Who Has Son
A woman says the guy she's been seeing for a few months suddenly revealed he has a kid, even though she was clear from the start that she doesn't want to date people with children. Now, she doesn't know if she should proceed with the relationship. "So I’ve been seeing...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear Tense in Viral Footage From Afterparty
People are desperately trying to decipher an exchange of words and glances between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the wake of a viral video that appears to show the couple sharing a tense moment. Bennifer 2.0 were spotted possibly arguing at the Jan. 18 afterparty for Lopez's new...
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Oreos Stuffed With More Oreos Coming to the Hudson Valley
Oreos are a highly popular brand of sandwich cookie that have been around for 110 years, and is recognized as the best selling cookie brand in the United States. In recent years, Oreos has experimented with some widely different varieties and flavors, usually as a limited-edition release. Now, Oreos are going to give their fans in the Hudson Valley and everywhere a chance to enjoy their famous cookies in an even bigger capacity.
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?
Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
How Long Can You Keep Eggs in the Fridge For?
It makes you wonder with egg prices so crazy. I'm the first one to own up to the fact that I am NO expert when it comes to things in the kitchen. I try my best, but most of the time I have no idea what I'm talking about when it comes to food. I was recently on the phone with a friend and she completely called me out for something in my fridge. Ugh...
