Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
Virginia Democrats defending police reform after death of Tyre Nichols
The Virginia House of Delegates adjourned in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday. It was their first gathering since video was released Friday night, showing Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker, who later died in the hospital.
WTOK-TV
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
NBC12
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty. Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was listed on Saturday as an inmate at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg. Rusk, a James City County police officer, is accused of malicious wounding, […]
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
Man hurt in Richmond Shockoe Bottom shooting
A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night.
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
Inside Nova
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
NBC Washington
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
WRIC TV
Man hurt in Richmond shooting Sunday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 220, just before the Eltham Road exit. All eastbound lanes are currently closed.
Comments / 0