Coleman, TX

colemantoday.com

Smith and Gilbreath Named to BIG COUNTRY PREPS TOP 10

Big Country Preps has named its Top 10 basketball players for last week's games. By Top 10, it's the top for all - boys and girls together. Braxton Smith was named #6 and Brylei Gilbreath #8 in a list that includes Wylie and Abilene Cooper. CONGRATULATIONS to these two Coleman basketball players! Below are the stats and comments published on their website, bigcountrypreps.com/, as well as the District Standings for both Bluecats and Bluekatts:
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WINTER WEATHER CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS

CVS Pharmacy on Commerce is open, CVS on Austin is drive thru only. Weakley-Watson Hardware will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sticks BBQ will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jacob’s Pharmacy open from...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation

The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs

KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County included in Ice Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Thursday

As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service has included Brown County in an Ice Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Thursday. Details from the National Weather Service are as follows:. * WHAT…Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
ABILENE, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
colemantoday.com

Closures & Delays Due to Weather Conditions - UPDATED 5:45 pm Tuesday

--UPDATED -5:45 pm Tuesday-- COLEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES, AND OFFICES info:. MAs Crossroads Grill will be closed Wednesday, February 1st. Owl Drug Store - UPDATE BELOW - Call 325-625-2178 or TEXT 325-200-4340 for questions. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st. Owl Pharmacy Open 10-4 (Drive Thru, Curb Side, Walk In) Owl's Nest Open...
koxe.com

Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood

Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
ABILENE, TX

