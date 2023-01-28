Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Smith and Gilbreath Named to BIG COUNTRY PREPS TOP 10
Big Country Preps has named its Top 10 basketball players for last week's games. By Top 10, it's the top for all - boys and girls together. Braxton Smith was named #6 and Brylei Gilbreath #8 in a list that includes Wylie and Abilene Cooper. CONGRATULATIONS to these two Coleman basketball players! Below are the stats and comments published on their website, bigcountrypreps.com/, as well as the District Standings for both Bluecats and Bluekatts:
colemantoday.com
ALL County Schools CLOSED Wednesday - CISD, PCISD, SAISD
Coleman and Panther Creek will be closed Wednesday, February 1st, as will Santa Anna ISD, as previously stated. Panther Creek has scheduled a tentative 2 hour delay Thursday morning. Coleman Today will update as needed.
ktxs.com
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
brownwoodnews.com
WINTER WEATHER CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS
CVS Pharmacy on Commerce is open, CVS on Austin is drive thru only. Weakley-Watson Hardware will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sticks BBQ will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jacob’s Pharmacy open from...
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna ISD CLOSED TUESDAY
UPDATE: Santa Anna ISD will be CLOSED Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Santa Anna ISD will close today, Monday, at 12:00.
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
KWTX
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
brownwoodnews.com
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
Winter weather school delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
We will continue to update this list throughout the inclement weather. Classes are canceled and offices will be closed today for the Abilene campus due to unsafe road conditions in the Abilene area. This includes all face-to-face classes and all synchronous online classes, as well as evening classes. The following...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County included in Ice Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Thursday
As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service has included Brown County in an Ice Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Thursday. Details from the National Weather Service are as follows:. * WHAT…Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form...
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman accused of assaulting family member in front of officers
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
B93
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
colemantoday.com
Closures & Delays Due to Weather Conditions - UPDATED 5:45 pm Tuesday
--UPDATED -5:45 pm Tuesday-- COLEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES, AND OFFICES info:. MAs Crossroads Grill will be closed Wednesday, February 1st. Owl Drug Store - UPDATE BELOW - Call 325-625-2178 or TEXT 325-200-4340 for questions. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st. Owl Pharmacy Open 10-4 (Drive Thru, Curb Side, Walk In) Owl's Nest Open...
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
koxe.com
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery.
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
TIMELINE: 4+ years between arrest & verdict in 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder,’ why so long?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It took about 4-and-a-half years for justice to be served in the case of the viral 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder.’ In September 2018, Aaron Howard was recorded arguing with his alleyway neighbors about a box spring between their homes. He had a baseball bat and his neighbors, father and son Johnnie […]
Comments / 0