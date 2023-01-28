ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Mayor Sheehan lays out priorities for the year ahead in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We start with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan - delivering her state of the city address tonight. The mayor laying out her biggest priorities for the capital city in the year ahead. Those priorities including development, quality of life, infrastructure, investment in the workforce, and public...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit

In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
