Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
WRGB
Mayor Sheehan lays out priorities for the year ahead in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We start with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan - delivering her state of the city address tonight. The mayor laying out her biggest priorities for the capital city in the year ahead. Those priorities including development, quality of life, infrastructure, investment in the workforce, and public...
Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations In the Capital Region Ranked, Who Makes the Most?
Which occupations pay the most money in the Capital Region? Below you will find the Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. Scroll through the list below to see how your job ranks or which one you might want to switch to. The U.S. Bureau of Labor...
New Albany YMCA opening in March
The new Albany YMCA will be opening at the beginning of March.
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
WRGB
Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
WRGB
Saratoga BLM rallies for law enforcement reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Capital Region social justice groups are speaking out against police brutality. The Saratoga Black Lives Matter group spoke out against the violent death of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis who died after being severely beaten by police officers. Organizers of the group have...
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
WRGB
Saratoga Catholic parents voicing concerns over homeless shelter placed behind campus
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — A full room of concerned Saratoga Central Catholic parents and residents gathered Monday night to call on Saratoga city leaders to reconsider placing a low barrier homeless shelter behind the school's Broadway campus. “All we have to do is bring awareness to this, because...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
WNYT
Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit
In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
Albany nonprofit looks to rehome twice-abused dog
Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls.
State Police Headquarters in Latham and Ray Brook hiring maintenance assistants
All interested candidates must apply by February 9.
WRGB
Troy officials calling on residents with older homes to have water pipes tested for lead
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Following the discovery of dozens of homes in Troy found to have elevated levels of lead in the drinking water, city officials are calling on residents in older homes to get their water tested. The city is asking residents that live in homes older than...
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
WRGB
Troy Mayor delivers his state of the city amid concerns over lead levels in water
TROY, NY (WRGB) — With his two-term limit maxed out, the mayor of Troy delivered his final State of the City address Tuesday night. It comes after the city informed residents that recent water samples detected elevated levels of lead in four homes. At Russell Sage College’s Bush Memorial...
WRGB
NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
