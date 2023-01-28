Health Experts Say That Bananas And Chickpeas Boost Collagen In The Skin

We all know that our skin changes throughout our life–from acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne!) to everything in between. The best way to approach changes in the skin is to adjust your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine. For women over 40, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are especially rich in collagen. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin in the skin. Collagen and elastin are responsible for tighter, fine-line-free skin. They are also great for protecting your bones and heart.

To learn more about collagen-rich foods that ensure a radiant glow for women over 40, we spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD , and Megan Wong, a registered dietitian at AlgaeCal who specializes in community nutrition and eating for chronic disease management. They said bananas and chickpeas help boost collagen production in the skin.

Shutterstock

Bananas

Bananas are an undeniably tasty and versatile food but you may not know about their numerous weight loss and digestive benefits . And, this "complexion-enhancing" fruit, as García puts it, can also help your skin glow and promote a youthful glow. "For starters, bananas have potassium," she says. García notes that potassium supports "healthy blood flow in your skin," giving it a more radiant quality and it's also rich in antioxidants, which "help your body stabilize free radicals, unbalanced molecules that can accelerate the signs of aging."

"Bananas are also rich in manganese," she continues. "Manganese helps boost the production of collagen, the structural protein that can help prevent and diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging."

Shutterstock

And, if you're someone who can't just eat a banana by itself, you could try making a banana smoothie. This metabolism-boosting beverage is a great way to have a quick, on-the-go breakfast that is still immensely healthy and fits your morning needs while also promoting glowing skin.

"Starting your day off [with a] healthy smoothie can have a noticeable impact on the look and feel of your skin," García says. She also mentions that you'll want to include leafy greens (like spinach!) and other ingredients that are "high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants," in your banana smoothie. Overall, the possibilities for bananas in your daily breakfast are truly endless. With their array of skin benefits, it's worth eating or including this collagen-rich fruit in your smoothie !

Shutterstock

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a legume that contains many of the components that support collagen production–protein, vitamins C and A, and zinc, to name a few. "Chickpeas are a great source of two collagen-boosting nutrients: proline and zinc," Wong explains. "Proline supports the stability of collagen while zinc slows down collagen breakdown. Chickpeas also protect against the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis (both of which increase after the age of 50) by packing a whole lot of potassium, fiber, magnesium, and calcium." And, it's so easy to include this collagen-rich food into your diet with chickpea hummus. You can use hummus as a savory dip for vegetables like carrots or cucumbers .

The next time you take a trip to your local drug store to stock up on skincare products don't forget to also make a stop at the grocery store and pick up some collagen-rich foods like bananas and chickpeas which have numerous skin benefits. Collagen may not be a cure-all to aging, but it can certainly help.